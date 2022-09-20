MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022

The NL East crown is up for grabs as the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves will go head-to-head out on the diamond later this evening. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Nationals-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

After coming up on the short end of the stick to the Braves in a 5-2 defeat, the Washington Nationals will call upon the southpaw veteran in Patrick Corbin, who is 6-18 with a lofty 6.11 ERA on the year. With 100 losses well on the way barring an insane winning stretch by the ‘Nats as they currently come into Tuesday with a 51-96 record, all Washington can do is build some positive momentum heading into next season.

Unlike Washington, the defending champion Atlanta Braves are in the midst of trying to go on another World Series run down the stretch. Of course, avoiding the NL Wild Card and winning the division instead would do wonders for this ball club that believes they are one of baseball’s finest teams. Trailing the Mets by only one game, the Braves will send out righty Charlie Morton to carry the troops to victory. In his 28 starts on the season, Morton carries an 8-6 record to go along with a 4.17 ERA.

Here are the Nationals-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Braves Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+142)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-172)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, it has been a struggle for the Nationals in 2022. While the Nationals were World Series champs only a few short seasons ago, Washington’s main core from that historic squad has either retired or has been shipped off to play elsewhere. Because of this, the ‘Nats success as a whole has teetered off into irrelevance as the team representing our nation’s capital is currently in the middle of a massive rebuild. Nevertheless, baseball is as unpredictable as it gets, so Washington certainly has what it takes to cover the spread this evening.

For starters, even though their backs may be up against the wall in this one, the Nationals will need to rely heavily on their veteran left-handed pitcher. Yes, Patrick Corbins has by no means had a successful season, but he still carries a veteran presence that can help him in navigating through the storm that is a tough inning. Even though Corbin is 0-3 versus the Braves this year, he possesses a 4.20 ERA all-time in 18 career starts against Atlanta and has always been a tough egg to crack whenever he steps foot on the mound. Like a goaltender in hockey, a starting pitcher can be the ultimate equalizer if he is on his A game. If Corbin can keep the Braves on their toes by mixing up his pitches and locating them to perfection, then there’s no reason to believe that the Nationals can’t take care of business.

Not to mention, the pressure will fall on Corbin’s shoulders as he may not receive much run support throughout. As a whole, Washington’s offense has scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball and is hard to trust on a daily basis.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

On paper, there is no question that this should be a walk in the park for the Braves. Not to mention, but Atlanta has won a season-best nine-straight home games and is four wins at Truist Park away from tying a franchise record. Certainly, the postseason-bound Braves gave the ‘Nats all they could handle on Monday as they tormented Washington pitching for ten hits that ended up resulting in five runs throughout the night. While this wasn’t the most dynamic performance from the Braves bats that we have seen from them, their clutch, patience, and timely hits were on full display.

A similar recipe for success will be a must if Atlanta is seeking to cover the spread in back-to-back nights, as not giving the Nats any hope early on by jumping on Corbin early and often should prove to be priority number one. Additionally, a repeat of yesterday’s hitting performance that resulted in driving in men in scoring position will also do wonders for the Braves offensively.

However, the biggest difference-maker will be the Braves’ own veteran hurler in Charlie Morton, who has found his groove in the second half of the season and is 13 strikeouts away from reaching the 200-mark on the year. Even though walks have come back to haunt the 38-year-old at times, Morton is still as reliable as they come and should keep the Nats’ sticks in check for most of the night.

Final Nationals-Braves Prediction & Pick

As much as the Nationals want to play spoiler on Tuesday night, the Braves are just on a whole other level. With Corbin’s struggles versus Atlanta this season that includes a 9.88 ERA, expect Atlanta to breakout offensively and further prove why they should be considered a legitimate threat to win a second-consecutive World Series.

Final Nationals-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-172)