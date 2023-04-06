The Washington Nationals will travel to take on the Colorado Rockies in a Thursday afternoon MLB matchup at Coors Field in Denver. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Nationals-Rockies prediction and pick, laid out below.

Washington posted a horrific 55-107 record last season, which was the worst in the MLB by five games. Last season signaled the beginning of what will likely be a slow, painful rebuilding process after the Nats traded star outfielder Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline. The Nationals made some additions around the margins over the offseason, but will employ a young roster heading into 2023. Washington has gone 1-5 this season.

Colorado struggled mightily last season, finishing in last place in the NL West with a 68-94 record. The Rockies were eliminated rather early, missing the playoffs by a whopping 19 games. The Rockies have opened their season with a 2-4 record.

Here are the Nationals-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Rockies Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-152)

Colorado Rockies: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 10.5 (-120)

Under: 10.5 (-102)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Rockies

TV: MASN, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Washington’s lackluster offense is led by electric young prospect C.J. Abrams. Abrams stole just seven bases in his 90 games with San Diego and Washington last season, but the rule changes made this offseason should benefit him. Scouts have long been in love with Abrams’ speed, routinely grading him as an 80 runner (top end of scouting scale). Should Abrams dial in his plate discipline, he has the potential to torment opponents at the top of the Nationals lineup. Joey Meneses was a feel good story last season, hitting .324 with 13 home runs in the first 56 games of his MLB career, which came at the ripe age of 30. Meneses should at least provide a steady power option to anchor Washington’s lineup. Meneses has hit .200 with a double this season. Keibert Ruiz, who signed a long extension this offseason, has hit .294 with a home run.

Josiah Gray is today’s starting pitcher, looking to rebound after a rough start to the season. Gray allowed five runs in five innings to begin his season. Washington’s bullpen ranks 19th in the league in ERA.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Kris Bryant was supposed to be the key cog of an improved Colorado lineup last season, but missed significant time with injury. Bryant played in just 42 games last season, but hit .306 with 12 doubles in his brief time on the field. Charlie Blackmon has slowed down a bit, but is still an extra-base threat, registering 44 extra-base hits last year. Blackmon is hitting .333 with a home run in the early going. Ryan McMahon, who signed a contract extension before last season, hit 20 home runs and 23 doubles last year, posting a 3.0 bWAR. C.J. Cron earned his first All-Star nod last season, and hit 29 home runs while driving in a career-high 102 RBI. Cron leads the team with three home runs. With Brendan Rodgers out for the season, Elehrius Montero has moved to third base and hit a home run in his five games.

Kyle Freeland will take the ball for the second time this season after turning in a rather average season last year. Freeland pitched to a 4.51 ERA with 131 strikeouts in 174.2 innings in 2022. In his first appearance this season, Freeland fired six shutout innings. The Colorado bullpen is at the bottom half of the league in terms of performance.

Final Nationals-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Washington will struggle to put up runs against Freeland, but will take advantage of a weak Colorado bullpen and win this one.

Final Nationals-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Washington +1.5 (-152), over 10.5 (-120)