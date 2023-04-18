The Baltimore Orioles (9-7) take on Washington Nationals (5-11) in the first game of a two game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Orioles-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Orioles are coming off a series win against the Chicago White Sox. In the series, Jorge Mateo had a great series at the plate as he collected six hits. Two of those hits were doubles and he hit one home run as well. Cedric Mullins had six hits of his own and led the Orioles with six RBI. Anthony Santander also hit a home run for Baltimore in their series win in Chicago.

The Nationals lost two of three to the Cleveland Guardians and avoided the sweep with a comeback victory in the finale on Sunday. In the series, Jeimer Candelario collected seven hits in the three games over the weekend. He had one home run and three RBI to go along with those hits. Luis Garcia launched two home runs himself on five hits. Lane Thomas had five hits while Keibert Ruiz and Joey Meneses had four hits a piece.

The pitching matchup in this game will be Dean Kremer vs. Josiah Gray.

Here are the Orioles-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Nationals Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+114)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Nationals

TV: MASN

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles need to get to Josiah Gray in this one. He has given up 19 hits and four home runs in 16 2/3 innings this season. Baltimore will have a good chance to put up some runs if they stick with what they have been doing. Mateo, Austin Hays and Adley Rustchman are all hitting above .340 on the season. As a team, the Orioles are ninth in the MLB in batting average, first in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging. Baltimore is top six in barrel percentage, hard hit percentage and average exit velocity. Their hitters are doing some great work and if they keep it up, the Orioles will win this game and cover the spread.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals need to keep up offensively. Of course it is possible for Gray to shut down the Baltimore offense, but it is unlikely as Baltimore has scored the second most runs in the league. Washington is facing Kremer in this game, and he has been struggling this season. Kremer has thrown 12 1/3 innings in three starts this season and has not given up less than four runs in any of his starts. In those starts, Kremer has given up 16 hits, five home runs, walked six and only struck out eight. With that stat line, the Nationals should not have a problem hitting in this one. Washington not only has a good chance to cover the spread in this game, but they can definitely win.

Final Orioles-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This game could be a high scoring affair. Kremer and Gray have both been known to give up a few runs, so both offenses should matchup well. With Kremer struggling all season, the Nationals should be able to keep this one close. Gray is coming off two pretty solid starts, so expect the home team to cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-137), Over 8.5 (-118)