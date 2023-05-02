The Baltimore Orioles (19-9) visit the Kansas City Royals (7-22) in the first game of a three game set Tuesday night! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give out a Orioles-Royals prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch as well.

The Orioles are second in the AL East division, right behind the Tampa Bay Rays. Baltimore has been playing really well recently as they are 8-2 in their last 10 games. They have won their last six series and have a great chance to continue that streak against the Royals.

The Royals have struggled all season. They are last in the AL Central and have won just three of their last 10 games. Kansas City has not won a series since beating the San Francisco Giants in two of three games April 7-9. In nine series this season, the Royals have lost eight of them. Kansas City was not expected to be good this season, but they have the young talent to pull out a win here and there if they play well.

The pitching matchup between the two teams in this game will be Tyler Wells vs. Ryan Yarbrough.

Here are the Orioles-R0yals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Royals Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+100)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Royals

TV: MASN, Bally Sports Kansas City

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are 10th in the MLB in batting average. In the last week, they are hitting .288. Baltimore is seeing the ball well and making solid contact. Yarbrough is a pitcher that will leave pitches over the plate. In 17 innings, he has given up 19 hits. In those innings he has only struck out seven while walking four. The walk numbers are good, but the strikeout numbers say he pitches to contact. The Orioles will be hitting the ball a lot in this game, but they need to make sure they get their pitch. As long as they wait back and stay on balance, Baltimore will score a decent amount of runs.

Tyler Wells has been pitching very well this season. He has allowed just 18 hits in 29 innings while walking only three batters. His 0.72 WHIP is the best among starting pitchers. He does not allow a lot of baserunners and has a very good matchup in Kansas City this game. The Royals have the second worst batting average in the MLB this season and second fewest runs. Wells should be able to shut down the Royals in this one.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals will need to find a way to get to Wells in this game. In the last seven days, the Royals have been hitting the ball better. Their average of .242 is not great, but it is better than their season average. Salvador Perez is hitting .467 in the last week and .267 on the year. He has 13 RBI on the season as well. With runners in scoring position, Perez is batting .375. If the Royals can get on base for Perez, he will drive in those runners. To win this game, the Royals will have to keep up offensively.

Final Orioles-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are the better team and they will come out of this game with a win while covering the spread.

Final Orioles-Royals Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+100), Over 8.5 (-118)