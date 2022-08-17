MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will wrap up their three-game series in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Baltimore continues to dazzle after the All-Star break, with their 61-55 record placing them just half a game out of a playoff spot. The bullpen has been unbelievable, while the lineup has done just enough to keep the team in contention. Finally, fans in Baltimore have something to cheer about as summer turns to fall.

Toronto has not exactly lived up to lofty preseason predictions. At 61-54, Toronto owns the final Wild Card spot by just half a game over Baltimore. New management seemed to have sparked a bit of a fire under this team, but a 2-8 stretch has this team clinging to contention.

Here are the Orioles-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-142)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Baltimore is one of the most fun teams in the league. Nothing was expected of this team, and yet here they are, on the brink of contention. Austin Voth, picked up off the waiver wire in June, will start today’s game. Voth has been solid since he came to Baltimore, with a 3.21 ERA in his 13 appearances (9 starts). In his 9 starts this season, Voth has pitched to a 3.22 ERA. Voth has walked just 6.6% of the batters he has faced this season. Baltimore’s bullpen has pitched the most innings in the league, yet still rank third in ERA at 3.05. Felix Bautista, armed with a 100mph fastball and a devastating splitter, has taken over the closer’s role, saving 7 games and pitching to a 1.62 ERA. Cionel Perez, who seemingly came out of nowhere, has pitched to a 1.11 ERA in 40.2 innings. Dillon Tate has been a dominant setup man, with a 2.44 ERA in 55.1 innings.

The offense is led by Anthony Santander, who has bashed 20 home runs and 61 RBI, both good enough to lead the team. Ryan Mountcastle follows closely in both categories, with 16 home runs and 57 RBI. Impressively, Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins have each hit 11 home runs, stealing 27 and 25 bases respectively. Baltimore is tied for sixth with 211 doubles, and are tied for ninth with 72 stolen bases. In just 69 games, star rookie catcher Adley Rutschman has hit 23 doubles to go along with a .358 on-base percentage.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The good news is, Toronto still has a lethal offense. The bad news is, not much has gone right recently for Toronto. Six Blue Jays’ hitters have hit double-digit home runs, paced by Vlad Guerrero, Jr.’s 25 and Matt Chapman’s 23. Alejandro Kirk, the young catcher, has played in 102 games, hitting .296 with 12 home runs and more walks than strikeouts. Kirk has all but wrapped up the catcher of the future title. Toronto has launched 147 home runs, good for seventh in the league, and are tied for fourth with 215 doubles. Simply put, this offense can bang, it’s hard to see them stay down for an extended time.

Ross Stripling will take the ball in this one, tasked with ending a three-game skid. Stripling has appeared in 23 games, making 15 starts, and has pitched to a 3.16 ERA. In his 15 starts, Stripling has a 3.01 ERA, walking just nine batters in 71.2 innings. Stripling’s 4.5% walk rate is phenomenal, ranking in the 94th percentile in the league. Toronto’s bullpen is squarely average, with their 3.80 ERA ranking 14th in the league. Closer Jordan Romano has been spectacular, with a 2.51 ERA and 26 saves in 43 innings.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Count on a bounceback from Toronto.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto -1.5 (+118), under 8.5 (-102)