We’re back in the MLB with another prediction and pick for this battle of cross-league teams on the East Coast. The Baltimore Orioles (22-10) and the Atlanta Braves (22-11). Both teams are red hot coming in to this series as the Orioles took the first game 9-4. Check out our MLB odds series for our Orioles-Braves prediction and pick.

The Baltimore Orioles are currently second in the AL East and are hanging in with the best team in the league in Tampa Bay. They’re 7-3 in the last 10 coming in and were able to win the first of three meetings in Atlanta. Their bats got hot last night and will look to see similar success in today’s matchup. Kyle Bradish (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The Atlanta Braves are currently leading the NL East and will hope to replicate their success from seasons past. They’re also 7-3 in the last 10 coming in but dropped last night’s game as Max Fried struggled to gain his control back. Otherwise, the Braves should be in a good spot to bounce back as the heavy favorites. Spencer Strider (RHP) will be their likely starter in this one.

Here are the Orioles-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Braves Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +200

Atlanta Braves: -245

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105

How To Watch Orioles vs. Braves

TV: Fox Sports

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Anthony Santander had a stellar game last night, driving in 5 RBI on a grand slam and solo homer in his appearances. The Orioles exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning and rattled Max Fried on the mound. They’re the type of team that has the capability for such scoring outbursts with their young, talented roster. Jorge Mateo is having an exceptional start with six home runs and 19 RBI. They’re also seeing rookie Gunnar Henderson get off to a fast start.

The Orioles could win this game as underdogs, but they’ll have a tough task in hitting Strider. He has a great WHIP at 0.94, so the Orioles will need to once again need extra-base hits to put up lopsided scoring numbers. They’ll lean on Cedric Mullins as their leadoff man, a spot in which he’s shined this season. Look for him to provide some spark in the outfield as well.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Braves are looking like another favorite in the National League this year behind Ronald Acuna Jr. and will look to get back a win at home as the big favorites. Their biggest advantage today will be in RHP Spencer Strider. 4-0 on the year, Strider’s ERA is 2.57 through 35 IP. He has an astonishing 57 strikeouts thus far and has been stifling hitters all year. With a 1-0 record at home, Strider will have a loud Atlanta crowd backing him. It’s hard not to back him as he’s becoming the Braves’ work horse this season.

The Braves are 8-3 in their last 11. However, their record is deceiving as they’re just 7-8 at home, but have a 17-3 record on the road. The Braves are listed as the heavy favorites, however, and have gone 18-10 when listed as such. They’re also 3-12 ATS when playing in Atlanta. The trends are pointing in all the wrong directions, but the odds indicate a huge get-back game for the Braves.

Final Orioles-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves will have the edge on the mound and the betting odds reflect it. The Orioles failed to produce much offense aside from a massive seventh inning, so the feeling here is that the Braves bounce back with a win at home. For the prediction, we’ll back the undefeated Spencer Strider as he puts in another good performance on the mound. The Orioles are always capable of late-game outbursts, so taking the Braves on their F5 line wouldn’t be a bad play.

Final Orioles-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves First 5 Innings -1.5 (+102)