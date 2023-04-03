Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Baltimore Orioles will head out on the road to take on the redhot Texas Rangers in a Monday night game at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas. So let’s check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Orioles-Rangers prediction and pick.

Baltimore (1-2) started off great after outlasting the Boston Red Sox 10-9 on opening day, but they have since dropped their last two. Runs have been at a plenty for the Orioles, though it has been their dreadful pitching staff that has surrendered 27 runs that has been their downfall. They look to rebound against the surging Texas.

Texas (3-0) were hoping to get off to a better start after their offseason acquisitions, and they did just that. They able to rout the Philadelphia Phillies in all three games who were one of the top teams in the preseason rankings. They will be looking to keep their momentum going into this Monday night showdown against the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are the Orioles-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Rangers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +112

Texas Rangers: -132

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Win

The Baltimore Orioles were able to smash the ball to start the season totaling 23 runs in their first three games. It has been a collective effort, but it’s been Austin Hays (.462 BA, 1 HR, 1 RBI), Adley Rutschman (.400 BA, 1 HR, 1 RBI), and Cedric Mullens (.385, 2 HR, 7 RBI) leading the charge.

What’s been their downfall is their pitching staff and unfortunately it will not get much easier in this matchup against the Rangers. They hope that Kyle Bradish will turn things around on the mound who only has one prior meeting against Texas where he pitching five innings giving up one run on three hits.

Why The Rangers Could Win

The Texas Rangers spent a ton of money in the offseason to make them a legit contender this 2023. As of right now they are looking like everything that they hoped in more as they routed World Series hopefuls the Philadelphia Phillies.

They had an offensive surge in their first two games totaling 27 runs. Leading the charge for this offensive outburst is Marcus Semien with a .357 batting average, one home run and three RBI’s.

The Rangers send Jon Gray to the mound for his season debut who is 1-1 with a 4.32 ERA and six strikeouts in two career appearances against Baltimore. They hope Gray will bring continued success on the mound much like Martin Perez did on Sunday night to end their series win against the Phillies.

Final Orioles-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to tonight’s pitching staff of these two teams. The bullpen from the Rangers seem to the fresher of the two teams after Perez was able to have a longer leash fending off the Phillies offense. The Orioles pitching staff has been obliterated and I expect more of the same here against the red hot bats of the Texas Rangers.

Final Orioles-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers -132