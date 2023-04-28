The Baltimore Orioles took game one of the series against the Detroit Tigers. We continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The O’s have now won 13 of their last 16 games, pitching well and scoring a fair amount of runs in the process. Yesterday Anthony Santander sent a ball 414 feet for a two-run home run as the Orioles won 7-4 over the Tigers. The start of the season may be a shock to some teams, but not to the Orioles as they have seen this surge coming. Meanwhile, the Tigers are struggling, winning just two of their last six, but Javier Baez is turning a corner and starting to pick up his play.

Here are the Orioles-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Tigers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+136)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 7.5 (+104)

Under: 7.5 (-128)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Tigers

TV: MASN2/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The O’s are on fire. It started with scoring runs. They have scored five or more runs in five of their last six games. The pitching has also been solid, allowing two or fewer runs in six of their last nine. Scoring runs while not allowing runs to be scored is normally a very good formula for success.

Cedric Mullins is leading the charge for the O’s. In his last three games, he has five hits, five RBIs, a stolen base, and three runs scored. He leads the team with 21 RBIs and ten stolen bases on the year. Also, swiping bags has been Jorge Mateo. He has stolen ten bases as well and scored a team-high 18 runs this year. Ryan Mountcastle is even stealing bases, as he has two stolen bases and is the team leader in home runs with six.

The Orioles will be sending out 23-year-old Grayson Rodriguez in this one to make the fifth start of his career. He has been solid this year, but not amazing. In four starts he has pitched five full innings three times and for through 4.1 in the other. He has struck out five or more in every game but has two games of giving up four or more runs. Last time out, he went five innings giving up five hits while striking out six. He did not give up any runs but did not factor into the decision.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers are yet to beat the Orioles this year. In the first series in Baltimore, they only scored three runs in three games and lost all of them. Yesterday was much better as they scored four runs, but it was not enough as they fell 7-4. The biggest issue for the Tigers has been hitting consistently. They are 28th in baseball with a .216 batting average, and have an on-base of just .286 on the season, which is only better than the Royals.

Javy Baez is starting to heat up though, with a ten-game hitting streak going on right now. In his last game though, he did not have an official at-bat as he was hit by a pitch in his only plate appearance. He missed yesterday’s games due to it, and may not play today. Spencer Torkelson is also starting to play better. He has eight hits in his last ten games, with four RBIs and four walks in that time. He is still hitting just .218 on the season, but that is much better than the .133 he was hitting early on.

The pitching also has struggled for the Tigers. They are 2nd in team ERA at 4.81 on the season. Eduardo Rodriguez is helping bring that down though. After starting the season with two poor starts, giving up a combined seven runs in ten innings of work, he has been great since. In his last three starts, he has pitched 21 innings, struck out 19, walked just one, and giving up just one run. Last time against the Orioles he went seven innings with just one hit and no walks while not surrendering a run.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This should be another good game between these two. The last time these two pitchers squared off the game went ten innings in an Orioles 2-1 victory. The Orioles have been hitting better since that game though and the Tigers are about the same. That will result in an Orioles victory tonight. If Baez is out, the Tigers’ offense will struggle heavily, and without scoring runs, they will not win.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+136)