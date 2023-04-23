The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamonbacks wrap up their four game series Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series marked the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. In his return, he went 0-5 with two strikeouts, but the Padres managed to get production elsewhere in their 7-5 win. Xander Bogaerts hit his fifth home run of the year while Matt Carpenter slugged his second. Trent Grisham hit two doubles and drove in four of the Padres seven runs. Brent Honeywell earned the win in relief after going two scoreless innings.

The Diamondbacks took control of game two and blew out the Padres 9-0. Zac Gallen was outstanding on the mound. He went seven innings, gave up just two hits and struck out 11. Gabriel Moreno notched three RBI while Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte had two RBI each. Tatis and Bogaerts were the only two Padres to record a hit.

Game three was back and forth. The Padres put up two first inning runs thanks to a Tatis home run and a Carpenter double. The Diamonbacks answered with a run of their own after Christian Walker singled. In the third inning, Walker added to his hit total with a two-run home run to left field to take the lead. Ha-Seong Kim’s two run single to put the Padres ahead in the sixth would be the difference maker, though. San Diego won the game 5-3. Joe Musgrove picked up the win and Josh Hader saved his second game of the series.

The pitching matchup Sunday will Yu Darvish against Drey Jameson.

Here are the Padres-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Diamondbacks Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+113)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-138)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Padres vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres are facing a pitcher that may struggle to find the strikezone occasionally. Jameson’s last start came against the St. Louis Cardinals and he lasted only 3 2/3 innings and walked four. San Diego has drawn 84 walks this season through 23 games. That is over three walks a game for the Padres. If they stay patient and wait for Jameson to pitch in the zone, they will get some opportunities to hit the ball around.

San Diego will also have a chance to knock Jameson out of this game early. He has not gone over four innings yet this season. Arizona was forced to use four relievers in Saturday’s game, so they are not going to be very deep in this one. If the Padres can knock Jameson out of the game early and force the Diamondbacks to use their bullpen, they will win this game and cover the spread.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Arizona seems to be cooling off a little bit after their hot start, but they are still playing well. Arizona needs to stay patient at the plate as well. Darvish will try to get hitters to chase pitches out of the zone. However, Darvish is in the ninth percentile in chase percentage. This means batters do not normally chase his pitches out of the zone. If the Diamondbacks can stay patient and force Darvish in the zone, they will get some good pitches to hit.

The Diamonbacks do not strikeout a lot on the season. They average under eight strikeouts a game. Forcing Darvish to pitch in the zone is going to be crucial because more times than not, Arizona will be able to put bat to ball. The Diamonbacks are fourth in hits and they lead the league in doubles. The contact they make is loud. As long as they stay patient, the Diamonbacks will keep this game close.

Final Padres-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This has been a pretty good series so far. However, with Jameson not going deep into games and the Padres talent. Expect San Diego to walk away with a road victory in this game.

Final Padres-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: -1.5 (+113), Over 9 (110)