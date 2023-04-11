The San Diego Padres travel across the country to the Empire State to take on the New York Mets. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Padres-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Padres made a lot of big moves in the offseason and have started the season a in second place in the National League West. They are coming off a very good series win against the Atlanta Braves. The Padres will have Ryan Weathers on the mound for this game.

The Mets have yet to see Justin Verlander take the mound and they lost Edwin Diaz for an extended amount of time. They still have the star power on offense and some quality pitching, but they are definitely missing their two stud pitchers. New York is coming off a sweep of the Marlins and a win tonight would give them a series win over the Padres. David Peterson will get the start for New York.

Game one of this series was taken by the Mets. New York scored five runs off Yu Darvish capped off by a Francisco Lindor Double in the seventh inning. Max Scherzer threw five innings and allowed no runs on one hit. The Mets pitching staff had 14 strikeouts on the night as they shutout the Padres 5-0.

Here are the Padres-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Mets Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-162)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Padres vs. Mets

TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres have a good chance to get their offense rolling in this one. David Peterson has given up 13 hits in nine innings to go along with six walks. This makes his WHIP 2.11. The Padres will have a chance to get runners on base and into scoring position. Manny Machado, Nelson Cruz, Xander Bogaerts and Ha-Seong Kim are all having a good start to the season. As long as the Padres wait for their pitch at the plate and refrain from chasing balls, they will win this game.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

New York is much better against left-handed pitching. They are hitting .218 on the season, but .250 against lefties. four regular starters for New York are hitting above .300 against left-handed pitching this season. Ryan Weathers is starting for the Padres. In his one start, he gave up five hits in five innings and struck out only two. Weathers will attack the zone and give the Mets pitches to hit. New York will need their lineup to be aggressive and attack early in the count. If they do this, they will win this game and in turn, win the series.

Final Padres-Mets Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game between the two teams. However, the edge has to be given to the Mets. They are a little better offensively and should be able to come out of this one with a close fought win. Expect New York to win this one at home and cover the spread.

Final Padres-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (+134), Over 9 (-115)