The San Diego Padres will travel to take on the Atlanta Braves in a Thursday night MLB matchup at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Padres-Braves prediction and pick, laid out below.

San Diego rode a midseason blockbuster trade to an 89-73 record, securing the second NL Wild Card spot. In the Wild Card round, San Diego scored an upset over the New York Mets and then took down the Los Angeles Dodgers the following round. The Padres have begun their season with some exciting games, with an even 3-3 record.

Atlanta finished the 2022 season with a 101-61 record, winning the National League East by way of a tiebreaker. The Braves were eliminated in four games by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Division Series, but after making some key offseason moves, such as trading for star catcher Sean Murphy, the team is in a good position to compete for the NL East again in 2023. Atlanta is 5-1 to start the season.

Here are the Padres-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Braves Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-150)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Padres vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Juan Soto was extremely productive after being acquired by San Diego, posting a .388 OBP with 15 extra-base hits in 52 games. For the second season in a row, Soto led the league in walks. Soto’s unique skill set will give opposing pitching staff fits. Xander Bogaerts signed a massive deal with the Padres after 10 productive years in Boston, hitting 53 extra-base hits with a .307 batting average last season. Soto has walked more times than he has struck out this season. Bogaerts has played up to expectations, with three home runs and seven RBI. Ha-Seong Kim hit the most dramatic home run of the season for San Diego, a walk-off. The scary part is, Jake Cronenworth, Matt Carpenter, and Manny Machado have not begun to get hot.

Blake Snell struggled in his first start, allowing three earned runs in 4.1 innings. Snell struck out nine batters, however, clearly proving that his stuff is still legit. Snell pitched to a 3.38 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 128.0 innings last season. The San Diego bullpen has struggled to begin the season.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta’s strong offense from last season received a boost when Murphy was acquired in a trade with the Oakland Athletics this offseason. Murphy is one of the best all-around catchers in the league, and he finished last season with 18 home runs, 37 doubles, and a 3.5 bWAR. The Braves also have star first baseman Matt Olson, a fellow Oakland castoff, returning for the 2023 season after he slugged 34 home runs for Atlanta last season. A full season from both Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna, Jr. would go a long way toward making this team title contenders. Albies played in just 64 games in 2022, but totaled 24 extra-base hits during his time on the field. Acuna played in 119 games, but failed to meet his lofty expectations hitting just 15 home runs while stealing 29 bases. Olson has bashed three home runs to lead the team.

Spencer Strider, who took the league by storm last season, will start for Atlanta. Strider was dominant in his first start, striking out nine in six shutout innings. As a rookie in 2022, Strider was electric, with a 2.61 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 131.2 innings. Atlanta’s bullpen ranks sixth in ERA this season.

Final Padres-Braves Prediction & Pick

Strider will shut down this San Diego lineup without much trouble.

Final Padres-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta -1.5 (+125), under 8 (-104)