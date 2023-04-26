Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The San Diego Padres (12-13) and Chicago Cubs (13-9) meet for Game 2 of the series in The Windy City. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Cubs prediction and pick.

The Padres are underperforming this season. There is no other way to put it. Fernando Tatis. Jr. and Joe Musgrove are back on the roster, which has been a huge jump start for the ball club. The Padres are (3-2) since Tatis returned from suspension, but in those two losses, the Friars were shut out. The offense needs to pick up the slack right now as they have four superstars at the forefront of the lineup.

The Cubs shut out the Padres in Game 1 6-0. Everyone wrote the Cubs off this season but they have done nothing but hit all year long. The lineup has three hitters batting over .300 and Patrick Widsom has been one of the best home run hitters so far this campaign. Cody Bellinger is finding his groove again, however, the former Dodger is on the paternity list. The Cubs aim to win the series tonight.

Here are the Padres-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Cubs Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+158)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How To Watch Padres vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Friars tonight is right-hander Michael Wacha. The numbers don’t show it right now, but Wacha will be a vital piece of this rotation. So far on the year, Wacha is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA in four starts. He has struck out 18 batters and walked only six in 20.1 innings. The Padres desperately need him to pitch a quality start tonight to save the tax on the bullpen. The Cubs’ offense has been hot so it will be a tough task.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how well the pitcher does if the offense can’t score runs. There is no reason on earth why a team full of stars finishes with five hits in a game. This team hasn’t even begun to get going offensively and they really struggle against southpaws. The Friars are batting .236 with an OPS of .688 as a team against lefties. Many of that production has come from Manny Machado and Nelson Cruz. They will be facing a lefty tonight.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Cubbies tonight is lefty Drew Smyly. Smyly almost completed a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start, however, a dribbler to the mound and a bonehead play by catcher Yan Gomes ended the bid. Smyly won’t pitch as well as he did in his last start, but he has a chance to shut down the Padres once again as they struggle against southpaws. Smyly is 2-1 on the year with a 3.13 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 23.0 innings. The lefty has allowed only two runs since his awful start in his first game of the year.

The Cubs have one of the more interesting lineups in baseball. They don’t have a superstar, per se, but they have a ton of talented hitters in the lineup. Dansby Swanson clearly leads the way, but Wisdom, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, and Seiya Suzuki have a ton of potential. Gomes is also hitting well batting .309 on the season. Gomes went 4-4 with a homer and three RBIs in Game 1. Bellinger will be out but they have plenty of depth to continue the great run they are on. Expect them to get to Wacha early in this contest.

Final Padres-Cubs Prediction & Pick

I’m shocked the Padres are favored with how they are playing right now. Clearly, the Padres have the talent to put on a show. However, until they prove to do so with consistency, they should not be counted on to cover a spread. Take the Cubs to cover as underdogs at home.

Final Padres-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-192)