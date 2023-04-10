The San Diego Padres (6-4) visit the New York Mets (5-5) on Monday night! First pitch commences at 7:11 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Mets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Padres-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Mets Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-178)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Padres vs. Mets

TV: SNY, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Record & Standing: 6-4 (T-First in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 6-4 (60%)

Over Record: 6-4 (60%)

The Padres fly to New York for the first of a three-game series with the Mets following a massive 3-1 road series win over the Braves. After a shaky start to the season, the Padres look to be firing on all cylinders but face a tough test against one of the best teams in the National League. Last season, San Diego took four of their six matchups against New York. They won both regular season series in addition to knocking the Mets out of the postseason with a 2-1 series win in the NL Wild Card.

San Diego ace Yu Darvish (0-0) makes his second start of the season tonight. The 36-year-old veteran was solid in his season debut. In five innings against the Diamondbacks Darvish gave up just a single run in five innings of work. While he picked up three strikeouts and allowed just three hits, Darvish did give up four walks in the eventual Padres loss. Davis notably shut down the Mets in the playoffs last season, allowing just a single run in seven innings of work in their game-one win. That was just the culmination of a dominant season against New York for Darvish. In two regular-season starts against the Mets, Darvish allowed just a single run in 14 innings of work. He struck out 15 over those two starts, picking up two wins in the process.

If the Padres are going to cover tonight as road underdogs they need superstar Juan Soto to continue his upward trend. The 24-year-old phenom batted just .216 thus far but comes off back-to-back two-hit performances. Although he put together an underwhelming 2022 campaign, Soto remains just one year removed from a monster .313, 29-home run season. That being said, he struggled against Scherzer last year – capped off by an 0-4 performance against him in the playoffs.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Record & Standing: 5-5 (Second in NL East)

Run Line Record: 6-4 (60%)

Over Record: 6-4 (60%)

The Mets continue their homestead after taking two of three against the Marlins. New York faces an uphill battle tonight as they look for revenge against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. The Mets have been up and down thus far and are looking for their first win against a non-Marlins team. They struggled mightily against the Padres last season. In addition to dropping the Wild Card series to them, New York managed just two wins in six tries during the regular season. The Mets were outscored 29-23 in those six games and eclipsed two runs twice.

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (1-1) makes his second start of the season for the Mets. The 38-year-old hasn’t been his best thus far. Although he picked up an opening-day win over the Marlins, he still allowed three runs in six innings against the Marlins. He followed that up with a brutal showing against the Brewers when he allowed eight hits and three home runs en route to five runs. That being said, Scherzer has plenty of time to figure it out following a dominant 2022 campaign. In his first season with the Mets, Scherzer managed an 11-5 record to go along with a 2.29 ERA and 10.7 K/9. However, he needs to shake off a rough showing in the NL Wild Card when he gave up seven runs in just 4.2 innings of work in their game-one loss.

If the Mets are going to cover tonight, they will need 2022 NL batting champ Jeff McNeil to get his season back on track. The second-baseman broke onto the scene in his fifth MLB season last year. In addition to his solid defense, McNeil batted .326, hit nine home runs, and drove in 62 runs. Although he hit just .250 thus far, McNeil picked hits in two consecutive games but will need to stay hot against Darvish whom he owns a meager .143 lifetime average against.

Final Padres-Mets Prediction & Pick

Conceding how well San Diego played New York last year, I’ll ride Darvish’s arm in what should be a Padres win.

Final Padres-Mets Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres +1.5 (-178)