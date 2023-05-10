Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The San Diego Padres (19-17) visit the Minnesota Twins (19-17) for Game 2 of their three-game series. First pitch commences Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET. San Diego took a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 6-1 win in yesterday’s opener. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Twins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Padres-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Twins Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-184)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Padres vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Third in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 19-17 (53%)

Over Record: 13-21-2 (38%)

San Diego slowly looks to be turning things around after a very average start to the season. Boasting arguably the most potent lineup in the sport, the Padres had sky-high expectations entering the season. However, the continued suspension of Fernando Tatis Jr. excused a sub-.500 start. That being said, the Padres have begun to roll since his return as they hold a 10-6 record since his return on April 20th. While they did just drop 2/3 to arch-rival LA, the Padres rebounded with a resounding 6-1 win in the opener against Minnesota. As a result, San Diego needs their offense to continue to show up tonight if they want to cover as road underdogs against one of the best pitching staffs in the majors.

Righty Seth Lugo (3-2) makes his seventh start of the season for the Padres tonight. The long-time Mets reliever has thrived as a starter with the Padres. Through his first six starts, he holds a stellar 3.21 ERA to go along with a s0-so 1.34 WHIP. He’s been remarkably consistent with four quality starts in six tries. Lugo comes in following arguably his best start of the season. In their 7-1 win against Cincinnati, Lugo made it through six innings and allowed just a single run via a solo home run. With four starts this season allowing two runs or fewer, Lugo is well-positioned to continue his early success tonight against a below-average Twins offense that ranks 22nd in runs and 21st in total bases.

Superstar Juan Soto lead the way for San Diego last night as he put together arguably his most complete game of the season. Soto finished 4-4 with a walk and a run scored – raising his average to .244. Third baseman was right behind him, going 2-5 with a home run and three RBI. Although both starts have struggled thus far in 2023, they look to be heating up at the right time – good news for San Diego backers.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (First in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 19-17 (53%)

Over Record: 14-19-3 (42%)

Minnesota looks to bounce back tonight as they now hold a three-game losing streak dating back to last weekend. The Twins looked to be flipping a switch after series wins over the Yankees and Riyals but proceeded to drop 2/3 against division rivals Chicago and Cleveland. Consequently, they find themselves holding onto a narrow lead in a wide-open AL Central. That being said, the Twins boast one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB as they rank third in team ERA and second in team WHIP. However, they can struggle to generate offense as they rank just 22nd in runs and haven’t eclipsed three runs in each of their last four games. As a result, Minnesota needs their pitching staff to carry the load tonight and mitigate a potent Padres lineup if they want a chance of covering as 1.5-run favorites.

Righty Pablo Lopez (2-2) makes his eighth start of the season for the Twins tonight. The long-time Marlins starter has begun off his career in Minnesota strong. He holds a solid 3.77 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through seven starts. This would be his fourth consecutive season with a sub-4 ERA and sub-1.20 WHIP if he can continue this pace. That being said, the most impressive part of Lopez’s game thus far is his strikeout numbers. With 54 strikeouts in 43 innings, Lopez’s 11.3 K/9 would mark a career-high. While he was roughed up in his last two starts in April (allowing 11 runs in 10 innings), Lopez rebounded in his most recent outing against the White Sox. In Minnesota’s extra-inning win, Lopez allowed just two runs in seven innings of work – striking out eight.

Final Padres-Twins Prediction & Pick

While Minnesota’s defense likely won’t commit three errors again tonight, the Padres’ star-studded lineup seems to be heating up at the right time. Consequently, San Diego should cover with ease as they have a real shot to win outright tonight.

Final Padres-Twins Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres +1.5 (-184)