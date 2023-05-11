The San Diego Padres visit the Minnesota Twins for the third game of this interleague series. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Twins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Padres lost in extra innings yesterday in Minnesota, and now sit just one game over .500 and in third place in the NL West. The Padres’ offense has struggled with inconsistency throughout the season, so Bob Melvin made a move before Tuesday night’s game. Melvin moved Jake Cronenworth to the two spots in the lineup, with Manny Machado and Juan Soto batting three and four. It paid off in that game, with Machado and Soto reaching base seven times, and driving in three runs. The second night of the move did not pay off as well, but Soto reached base three times while hitting a solo home run, and Manny Machado drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. With Fernando Tatis Jr. leading off, the lineup is potent but needs to find consistent performances.

Here are the Padres-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Twins Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+136)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Padres vs. Twins

TV: BSSD/BSNO

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Machado has had a solid series so far, and his history against the Twins suggests it could continue. In his last five games against the Twins, he has an RBI in four of them and is averaging 1.4 RBIs per game. Overall, Machado is not having an amazing year. He only is batting .250 with five home runs and 18 RBIs. He is doing better in May though. Machado is hitting .300 this month, with a home run and seven RBIs. Machado is not hitting well against right-handed pitching though, hitting just .169 this year.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting well against righties though. He is hitting .317 on the season with five home runs and 11 RBIs against the right-handers. After his amazing start to the season, Bogaerts has slowed down some. In May he has yet to hit a home run and is hitting just .138. This may be an opportunity to get his month back on track in this one. It could also be an opportunity for Soto to continue his hot hitting. He is hitting .387 this month, with a home run and seven RBIs. He has raised his batting average by over 30 points since the month began and has seen his OPS rise as well. This year he has hit five of his six home runs against right-handed pitching and will look to add another one today.

The Padres will be sending Yu Darvish to the mound in this one. The 36-year-old out of Japan is 2-2 on the year with a 3.19 ERA. In one of those losses he only gave up one run in seven innings, but the Padres failed to give him any run support resulting in the loss. That game was also his only double-digit strike-out game of the year, and statistically his best of the season. Darvish is striking out just over nine batters per nine innings so far on the season. He also only has two starts all year that he has given up more than one earned run.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Carlos Correa has been pretty bad this year. He is hitting just .189 on the season, and just .152 this month. Correa knows how bad he has been, and even admitted he would be booing himself right now. He also pointed out, he typically starts slow in the season and picks it up. This is one of his slowest starts, but he has had success against Yu Darvish in his career. He has a batter .500 against him and hit a two-run home run.

Also looking to get out of a slump will be Byron Buxton. He is hitting just .111 this month and has not had a hit in his last five games. Buxton has hit better against right-handed pitching this year though. He has hit seven of his eight home runs against righties and is hitting .266 on the season against them. Batting even worse than Buxton lately has been Joey Gallo. Gallo is hitting .045 on the month, with just a single to show for his 22 at-bats. Gallo has not had an extra-base hit since April 28th and has not hit a home run since April 26th. With all of these bats going cold at the same time, there has to be hope that they will all turn around, and hopefully soon.

The Twins send Bailey Ober to the mound in this one. Ober has made just three starts this year and has been solid in all of them. He is 2-0 with a .98 ERA. In his hist two starts he went 5.2 innings in both of them and gave up one run. Last time out against Cleveland, it was seven shutout innings, as he gave up just three hits and a walk. This is by far the best stretch of his short career, and he will look to continue that against the Padres.

Final Padres-Twins Prediction & Pick

Even with all of the cold batters, the Twins found a way to win last night. The pitching match-up tonight is solid, with Ober and Darvish going head-to-head. Ober has been the better pitcher of the year, but he also has a shorter track record this season. It would be logical to assume he will regress to the mean of his career at some point soon. With how potent the Padres bats can be, that will be tonight.

Final Padres-Twins Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+136)