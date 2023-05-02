The Philadelphia Phillies (15-15) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (17-13) in game two of a three game set Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Phillies-Dodgers prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

Game one of this series was dominated by the Dodgers. Will Smith, David Peralta and Jason Heyward hit home runs early to put the Dodgers up 5-0. In the game, Los Angeles scored in every inning except for the sixth. Mookie Betts also homered in the game for the Dodgers. Betts and Freddie Freeman finished the game with three hits each while four other players had multi-hit games. Kyle Schwarber went yard in the game for Philadelphia.

The game two pitching matchup will be Matt Strahm vs. Julio Urias.

Here are the Phillies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Dodgers Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-144)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+120)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Dodgers

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Strahm is having a fantastic year for the Phillies. He is 2-2 on the season, but has a WHIP of 0.81 and an ERA of 2.31. In 23 1/3 innings pitched, Strahm has allowed just 12 hits, six runs and struck out 32. He has only given up runs in two of his five starts. As long as he stays locked in, the Phillies should be able to even up the series in this one.

The Dodgers do not hit left-handed pitching well. Los Angeles hits just .174 against lefties this season. With Strahm pitching as well as he has, the Dodgers are most likely going to have plenty of problems hitting in this game. Against lefties, Los Angeles has a strikeout rate of 32.4 percent. Strahm is capable of racking up the strikeouts, so expect him to have a big game in this one.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Urias does not have the best stats, but that is because he struggles in his last two starts. In his first four starts, Urias allowed just five earned runs. If he can get back to what he was doing to begin the season, Urias will be able to shut down the Phillies. Philadelphia is hitting just .253 in the last week which is well below their season average. Urias needs to have a big game if the Dodgers want to win this game.

Urias is much better pitching at home. In home games, he has a 2.04 ERA through 17 2/3 innings. In those innings, Urias has allowed just four runs while striking out 18 and walking only one. He is clearly better when pitching in Dodger Stadium, so Urias should be locked in for this game.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This game is bound to be competitive and a pitchers duel. Do not expect another 13-run outburst from the Dodgers, or from the Phillies for that matter. However, Strahm should be able to shut down the Dodgers enough to keep the Phillies in this game. The Phillies offense will also prevail a little more than Los Angeles in this game. In a low scoring game, the Phillies will cover the spread, or even win straight up.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-144), Under 8 (115)