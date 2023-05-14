The Philadelphia Philles (20-19) look to extend their win streak to six as they take on the Colorado Rockies (16-24) in the final game of a three game set Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Rockies prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was won by Philadelphia 6-3. The game was scoreless through the first five innings before the Rockies put up a run in the sixth. The Phillies would answer with three runs of their own in the seventh. Colorado tied the game back up that same inning, but Philadelphia scored three more in the eighth to put away the Rockies for good. Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber homered in the game for Philadelphia while Bryce Harper led the team with two hits. Kris Bryant, Jurickson Profar and Ryan McMahon had two hits each for the Rockies in the loss.

Philadelphia jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in game two and never looked back. Colorado did their best, though. They would score a run in the second inning and two in the third to bring the game within one. There was not another run scored until the eighth inning when Garrett Stubs singled home a run. The Rockies answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning. However, Harper hit a 439-foot home run to right field in the ninth to put the Rockies away for good. The Phillies won 7-4.

The pitching matchup for this game will be Aaron Nola vs. Kyle Freeland.

Here are the Phillies-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Rockies Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+100)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 10.5 (-114)

Under: 10.5 (-106)

How To Watch Phillies-Rockies

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have faced Kyle Freeland once already this season. In that game, they managed to score four runs in six innings. To score those runs, the Phillies hit three home runs. They saw Freeland well and it can only be more dangerous in Colorado with the thin air. Philadelphia hit 10 flyballs in the game against Freeland earlier this year. Freeland has also given up eight home runs on the season. If the Phillies can get the ball into the air in this one, they will hit it over the fence and put up a bunch of runs.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado has faced Nola already this season. They lost the game, but they did score three runs in the first inning off him. That was all the runs they scored, but the hot start is promising. Colorado will need to continue the scoring in this game, but if they can put up some runs early, they can cover the spread. The three runs came on a McMahon home run, so it was not much. However, they hit 12 flyballs off Nola in the game. If the Rockies can put a few out of the park and knock Nola out early, they will put themselves in a position to win, or at least cover the spread.

Final Phillies-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This should be a closer game with both teams throwing their aces. However, you never know how a game in Colorado might turn out. The Phillies are the better team and they should be able to cover the spread. Expect Philadelphia to have a good game offensively and win this game.

Final Phillies-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+100), Over 10.5 (-114)