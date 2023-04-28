Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros. Our MLB odds series has our Phillies Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies Astros.

The Philadelphia Phillies, the defending National League champions, return to the scene of a bitter defeat. They come back to Houston, where they lost the 2022 World Series in Game 6 against the Astros. The 2022 World Series was terrifically thrilling and tense. The Phillies led the series 2-1 and had the upper hand heading into Game 4, but then the Astros’ pitching staff was able to turn the tide. Philadelphia’s bats went quiet, and Houston was able to win its second World Series in the past six years. The Astros won their first World Series in the past three tries, having lost in 2019 (Washington Nationals) and 2021 (Atlanta Braves). Houston manager Dusty Baker, one of the great skippers in recent MLB history, won his first World Series as a manager.

Both the Phillies and the Astros have struggled in the early part of their seasons. Both teams can legitimately say that they have not had their best lineup on the field this year. Philadelphia has played the first month of the season without Bryce Harper, while Houston has labored through the first month without Jose Altuve. Both teams are trying to survive until those superstars come back. Their reunion in Houston will be an emotional one, and with the Phillies having a worse record than the Astros, the weekend carries a little more urgency in the Philadelphia dugout.

Here are the Phillies-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Astros Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-172)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Astros

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: Apple TV+

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound. While he can run hot and cold, Nola is certainly capable of pitching well any night when he takes the bump. He gave up a first-inning home run in his previous outing against the Colorado Rockies but did not allow a run after that. If he can simply keep the Astros in the yard, he should do very well.

The other big reason to take the Phillies here is that they need this series more than the Astros do. Their situation in the National League East is much more urgent, with the Braves and Mets ahead of them, than what the Astros face in a weak American League West. The Phillies are going to be highly motivated in this series.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros might be hitting their stride. They just produced consecutive shutouts of the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. They dealt the Rays their first two home-field losses of the season, and they cooled off what had been a very hot lineup. Now they give the ball to Framber Valdez, Mr. Consistency, who was a quality-start machine in 2022 and can still be relied on to pitch at least six innings and limit the damage done by the opposition. As long as Houston can score four or five runs in a Framber start, Houston has to love its chances of winning.

Final Phillies-Astros Prediction & Pick

Houston is the better team, but this World Series reunion matters a lot to a Philadelphia squad which knows it needs to find a spark. Take the Phils.

Final Phillies-Astros Prediction & Pick: Phillies +1.5