The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Phillies Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies Diamondbacks.

The hottest team in Major League Baseball is the Arizona Diamondbacks. A week and a half ago, the Diamondbacks put together a six-game winning streak. Now, they have done it again. The Diamondbacks have built their current winning streak to six, beating the Phillies on Monday night after a weekend three-game sweep in Detroit against the Tigers and a two-game win streak in Washington versus the Nationals. (One game in that Washington series was postponed due to the smoke and unhealthy air from the Canadian wildfires.) Two six-game winning streaks in two and a half weeks translates to a 12-2 record in the team's last 14 games. Arizona now has a better record than the early-season National League favorites, the Atlanta Braves. The D-Backs have the best record in the National League. If they win this game on Tuesday night in Phoenix versus the Phillies, and the Texas Rangers lose at home to the Los Angeles Angels, the Diamondbacks will own the second-best record in the majors behind only the Tampa Bay Rays.

That would be quite remarkable.

No one was talking up the Diamondbacks as a World Series contender before the season began, but at 41-25 through 66 games, Arizona is doing everything it can to be noticed and taken seriously. National League Rookie of the Year favorite Corbin Carroll is hitting up a storm for a team which is scoring runs in bunches. The pitching has been solid, but the huge run production of this D-Back offense has been the most central surprise on the roster. Arizona struggled to score on many occasions in the 2022 season, but the 2023 team is getting timely hits from a lot of different players. It's not just Carroll who is delivering; Pavin Smith, Lourdes Gurriel, Geraldo Perdomo, and Evan Longoria — among many others — are stepping up in a big way. We will see if this offense slows down. Zack Wheeler of the Phillies will try to tame the Snakes in this game.

Here are the Phillies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Diamondbacks Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+125)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The logic behind picking the Phillies in this game is simple: Zack Wheeler is on the bump. Wheeler has ace-level stuff. When he is on top of his game, he is very hard to deal with. Yes, the Diamondbacks are a much better team than the Phillies right now, but Wheeler versus Zach Davies is a pitching matchup Philadelphia should love. The Phillies have to like their chances based on this pairing. Wheeler can take control of this game and smother Arizona's red-hot bats.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are becoming strong contenders for the World Series, and as noted above, their offense is the reason why. Arizona is miles better at the plate than it was in 2022. This team doesn't go through many prolonged scoring droughts. This team generates offense consistently. It comes up with the big hit on a vast majority of occasions. In a year when the St. Louis Cardinals are 13 games under .500 in mid-June with Nolan Arenado and former D-Back Paul Goldschmidt struggling, Arizona's less-heralded players are producing base hits with runners in scoring position. It's unexpected, but after weeks and weeks of winning, the Diamondbacks simply have to be taken seriously. They're really good.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are a quality team, and they will probably win this series, but Philadelphia won't get swept. Zack Wheeler is too good. The Phillies will get an ace-level performance from their guy on the mound.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5