The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Phillies Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies Diamondbacks.

The big story right now in Major League Baseball is the Arizona Diamondbacks. They lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by three games in the National League West. They are battling the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles for the second-best record in baseball behind the Tampa Bay Rays. It's true that the Rangers are a big story, but one can at least see why Texas is such a tough team. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien have joined a group of rising young players under legendary manager Bruce Bochy to create a formidable team in Arlington. With the Diamondbacks, no one saw this coming. Corbin Carroll being National League Rookie of the Year is not a surprise, but even then, he is second in MLB in OPS right now, behind only Aaron Judge. Carroll's OPS is .997, which is jawdropping.

Arizona is more than just Corbin Carroll, too. Lourdes Gurriel has had a tremendous year, coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays. Pavin Smith and a lot of other low-profile players have turned in terrific seasons. The bullpen has not imploded nearly as much as it did last year. Arizona has a balanced and explosive team which has become an offensive force in the majors.

No one was talking up the Diamondbacks in March. Everyone is paying attention to Arizona now. It has been quite a turnaround in Phoenix.

Here are the Phillies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Diamondbacks Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-178)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The logic behind picking the Phillies in this game comes down to this basic point: The Phillies — having struggled for the whole season and having labored in recent weeks — busted out for 15 runs on Tuesday night, squaring this series at a game apiece. After a struggling team busts loose the way the Phillies did, that kind of night becomes a catalyst for team-wide production and improvement. The Phils have had a lot of games and weeks this season in which everyone struggles at the plate. Now you're going to see every Phillie thrive at the dish. That will be more than enough to win.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are a real threat for the World Series, but some skeptics might look at the 15-3 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday and get scared off. There's no reason to be reluctant to bet on the D-Backs in this game. They have Merrill Kelly, a very good starting pitcher, in this contest. Kelly can limit Philly's production and enable Arizona to get right back on a winning track. The Diamondbacks are not going to get rattled by the outcome of one baseball game. They're good, and they're here to stay.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are good, but the Phillies might be on the cusp of a true breakout and a hot streak. Ultimately, you should stay away from this game in Phoenix.

Final Phillies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Phillies +1.5