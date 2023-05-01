Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Philadelphia Phillies (15-14) visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13) on Monday night! First pitch commences at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Dodgers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Phillies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Dodgers Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-146)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Dodgers

TV: MLB Network, NBCS Philly, Spectrum

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/ 7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (Fourth in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 13-16 (45%)

Over Record: 12-17 (41%)

The Phillies travel west looking for their fifth consecutive series win. After handling the lowly White Sox and the Rockies, the Phillies picked up huge series wins over the Mariners and Astros. After a 4-9 start to the season, Philly bounced back and looks to be hitting their stride right in time for the return of Bryce Harper on Tuesday. Still, the Dodgers pose a tough matchup for anyone given the star power in their lineup. However, Philly’s biggest hurdle towards covering comes via their own offense. Despite ranking third in total bases per game, the Phillies rank just 18th in runs per game. With Harper’s debut looming, the Phillies could really help themselves out by scoring runs in the series opener tonight.

Righty Taijuan Walker (2-1) makes his sixth start of the season for the Phillies tonight. Walker was shelled in his most recent start but put together two quality starts before that. He holds a 4.97 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 25.1 innings for the season. However, that largely can be attributed to two poor starts as he allowed fewer than three runs in three of his five starts. That being said, Walker struggled with control in all five starts. He walked at least two hitters in every game this season and as a result harbors an ugly 1.6 K:BB ratio. Still, Walker is coming off arguably his best full season as a starter. He compiled a 12-5 record to go along with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts with the Mets last season. However, Walker struggled against the Dodgers, allowing 12 hits and five runs across 11 innings.

While the Phillies will get a huge bump with Harper’s return looming, they continue to get incredible production from Nick Castellanos. The right fielder holds a stellar .313 average to go along with four homers and 17 RBI.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 & Standing: 7-3 (Second in the NL West)

Run Line Record: 13-16 (45%)

Over Record: 16-12-1 (57%)

The Dodgers bounced back from a tough series loss to the Pirates by sweeping the Cardinals 3-0 at home. That was just the latest in what has been an incredibly up-and-down beginning to the season for LA. Still, their 16-13 record could easily be reversed considering the multitude of players missing time with various injuries. Thankfully for Dodgers backers, they should be (relatively) healthy tonight with Will Smith and Max Mundy returning from absences and rejoining the middle of the lineup.

Righty Tony Gonsolin (0-0) makes his second start of the season for the Dodgers tonight. The 28-year-old spent the first few weeks of the season on the IL nursing an ankle injury before debuting last week. He looked decent against the Pirates – against whom he allowed no runs but did walk three in just 3.1 innings. The Dodgers limited Gonsolin to just 65 pitches in his debut and he likely faces a pitch count again tonight. Still, he should last deeper into tonight’s game as he attempts to rekindle last year’s magic. Gonsolin broke out in a huge way last season when he went 16-1 in 24 starts. His counting stats were incredible as he compiled a 2.14 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. He also dominated the Phillies, giving up just a single run and striking out seven in six innings of work.

Los Angeles finally looks to get their offense healthy after various lineup iterations already this season. First, among those, catcher Will Smith makes his four consecutive start after missing over two weeks with a concussion. Smith was on fire prior to missing time as he held a .333 average to go along with three home runs and 12 RBI over his first 11 games. After batting just 2/11 in their weekend series with the Cardinals, look for Smith to get back on track as he gets more reps under his belt.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

With Harper’s return looming and Gonsolin on the bump for LA, look for the Phillies to struggle at the plate as they await tomorrow’s debut.

Final Phillies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+122)