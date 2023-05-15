The Philadelphia Phillies (20-20) visit the San Francisco Giants (17-23) for the first of a three-game series! First pitch commences Monday at 9:45 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Giants prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Phillies-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Giants Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+155)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Giants

TV: NBCS-Bay Area, NBCS-Philadelphia

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/ 6:45 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia has been incredibly up-and-down thus far considering they’ve only been over .500 for a single day this season. That came this past weekend as their fifth-straight win put them over .500 for the first time all season. However, their inconsistencies reared their ugly heads again and the Phillies were blanked 4-0 in Sunday’s series finale. That said, the Phillies did win five straight games prior to that – including two monster wins against the Blue Jays. With the Braves continuing to shine atop the NL East, the Phillies need some wins this series if they want to stay within striking distance.

Southpaw Bailey Falter (0-6) makes his eighth start of the season tonight. The 26-year-old is still searching for his first win as he holds the second-most losses in the league thus far. Falter actually started the season relatively strong with just three earned runs allowed in his first 10.1 innings of the year. However, he fell apart over his last five outings. He collected five losses thanks to a 7.01 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over that span. That being said, Falter looked solid last season and the Phillies clearly are giving up an extended leash to get back on track. Falter compiled a 6-4 record in 16 starts last season thanks to strong ratios (3.86 ERA ad 1.21 WHIP). Nevertheless, Falter recorded the shortest outing of his season in his most recent start against Boston.

Given Falter’s inconsistencies, the Phillies need their offense to show out tonight in order for them to cover. That starts with superstar Bryce Harper who’s been red-hot since returning from off-season surgery. Harper miraculously returned from Tommy John after just six months. He beat the initial timeline by over three months but hasn’t shown any signs of rust. With 11 total bases and a .300 average power in their last five games, Harper looks like his MVP-level self already. His return has given a huge boost to a Phillies offense ranking 16th in runs and ninth in total bases.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants looked to be turning this around following a poor start to the season. They won four straight games at the beginning of May – consequently picking up consecutive series wins over the Astros and Brewers. However, they cratered once again since then and have lost six of their last eight games. That said, San Francisco continues to boast a solid offense that ranks 16th in runs but 11th in total bases. While their pitching remains suspect, a matchup with the MLB’s second-biggest losing pitcher bodes well for their chances tonight.

Southpaw Alex Wood (0-0) makes his fourth start of the season tonight for the Giants. The journeyman starter showed his age last season as he set career-worst marks in losses (12) and ERA (5.10). He hasn’t really gotten a chance to get rolling yet this year thanks to an early-season injury and strict innings cap. He has yet to complete a fifth inning thus far but has allowed only three runs in his 11 innings of work. That is largely the concern for him tonight. Wood may only pitch a few games into the game before the Giants pull the plug on him. That could prove disastrous considering their bullpen holds the third-worst ERA in the league. As a result, the Giants need their offense to carry the load tonight and give their staff some breathing room.

While the Giants don’t boast a ton of household names on offense, they’ve proved more than capable of putting up runs in a hurry. Rookie Casey Schmitt has been the popular name of late. The 24-year-old infielder has batted 11/24 since being called up – collecting two homers and four RBI in the process.

Final Phillies-Giants Prediction & Pick

Despite Phillies’ starter Bailey Falter leading the league in losses, he (and the team) should bounce back tonight. Despite a disappointing finish to their series in Colorado, the Phillies previously were on fire with five straight wins. Look for them to get back on track tonight and cover against a struggling Giants team.

Final Phillies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+155)