The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Phillies Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies Rockies.

The Philadelphia Phillies, the defending National League champions, have had a bumpy ride through six weeks of baseball this season. They haven’t been a very good team, but as the St. Louis Cardinals — more than 10 games under .500 — could tell you, things could be a lot worse for the Phils. Philadelphia’s last 16 games have been a microcosm of the ballclub’s larger overall journey through the first 37 games of the season. The record isn’t good — 18-19 — but the Phillies aren’t buried in the standings, either. They can certainly play their way into the wild card discussion. In the last 16 games, the Phillies won six of seven, then lost six in a row, then won three in a row. This team is producing some stretches of brutal baseball, but when it does get punched in the mouth, it eventually puts together a winning streak. This team will eventually need to find stability as the season moves along, but whereas some teams crumble in April and early May (the Cardinals) and severely hamper their ability to make a late-season playoff push, the Phillies have contained the damage to a reasonable degree. They aren’t in a good position, but they haven’t spiraled. Not quite, at least.

Here are the Phillies-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Rockies Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+112)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 11 (-120)

Under: 11 (-102)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Rockies

TV: Comcast-NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies played four games against the Rockies earlier this season. They won three of them, holding Colorado to three runs or fewer in each of those victories. This brings up a basic point about the Rockies: They don’t score at an elite level. They definitely don’t score nearly as many runs as the best Colorado teams. Playing at Coors Field 81 times a year, the Rockies need an offense which maximizes their hitter-friendly park and reduces the burden on their pitchers to be great. This season, Colorado does not have such an offense. The Rockies’ bats are limited. There are multiple holes in this batting order. The Phillies should be able to get the pitching they need to stay one step ahead of the Rockies in Denver.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies did lose three of four to the Phils earlier this season, but they played only one bad ballgame out of the four. In three of the four games in Philadelphia last month, Colorado pitching held up really well against the Phillies, allowing a combined total of eight runs in three games. The Rockies won a shutout, and then lost a pair of 4-3 games. They really did contain the Philadelphia batting order and showed they could get consistent pitching up and down their rotation. Colorado has, in recent weeks, received more good pitching from its staff in a series win over the Cleveland Guardians and a more recent series win versus the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Colorado’s pitching is clearly better than it was a few weeks ago. That should help the Rockies stay close to the Phillies. If they lose by only one run, they cover the spread here.

Final Phillies-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia is the better team, and the Phils are going to eventually hammer Colorado pitching. This offense is due for a breakout.

Final Phillies-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5