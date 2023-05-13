Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Phillies Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Phillies Rockies.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies were locked in a pitching duel Friday night in Denver in the first game of this weekend series. Coors Field usually doesn’t produce many such games, but when the top of the sixth began, neither team had scored.

That changed.

The Rockies scored a single run to take a 1-0 lead into the seventh, but then the Phillies’ bats woke up. They scored three in the seventh. After the Rockies tied the game at 3-3 with two runs in the home half of the seventh, Philadelphia produced three runs in the top of the eighth for a 6-3 victory. The Phillies, knowing how competitive the National League East is with the Atlanta Braves firmly on top and the New York Mets being in the mix, have to dominate lowly teams such as the Rockies. They have won four straight against Colorado and need to maintain that winning edge heading into Saturday.

Here are the Phillies-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Rockies Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-104)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 11.5 (-105)

Under: 11.5 (-115)

How To Watch Phillies vs. Rockies

TV: Comcast-NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have allowed more than three runs to the Rockies in only one of the five games these two teams have played this season. As long as Philadelphia can continue to stay out of the big inning — which is truly the number one priority for any visiting team at Coors Field — it should be in very good shape. The Phillies have the mashers who can do a lot of damage in Denver. If the pitching staff allows no more than three or four runs to Colorado, Philadelphia is a very likely bet to score at least five or six runs and come away with a victory, most likely a multi-run win which would in fact cover the -1.5 run line.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies held the Phillies scoreless in the first six innings on Friday’s game at Coors. They lost, but the Rockies did show once again that they have the ability to pitch better than a lot of the team’s cumulative statistics might suggest. The Rockies are not an above-average team, but they have definitely been competitive with the National League champions, which shows that they are capable not only of winning games, but series, against good teams. Colorado won a series in Cleveland earlier this season against the Guardians, who won the A.L. Central last year. They won a series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates, who were 20-8 through 28 games this season. The Rockies obviously have their flaws, but it is just as clear that they aren’t a pushover. If they hold Philadelphia to one run through six innings in this game — as they did on Friday — they will probably win outright.

Final Phillies-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia got off to a great start in this series on Friday night, and the Phillies are likely to carry that momentum into Saturday and get a better early-inning start versus Colorado’s pitching. The Phillies are bound to hit Colorado hard in the first four innings at some point. It’s improbable that it hasn’t happened more frequently this season.

Final Phillies-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5