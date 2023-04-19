The Philadelphia Phillies split yesterday’s doubleheader with the Chicago White Sox and now finish the three-game series. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-White Sox prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

In game one Bryson Stott extended his hit streak, as the Phillies scored five in the first three innings en route to a 7-4 victory. Game two saw Jake Burger hit a three-run shot in the first inning, as Lucas Giolito went six innings without giving up a hit, on the way to a White Sox 3-0 win. In that game, the Phillies managed just one hit, while striking out 12 times in the loss. Game three will decide who wins the series, as both go for their eighth win of the season.

Here are the Phillies-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-White Sox Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+136)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Phillies vs. White Sox

TV: NBCSP/NBCSCH

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Bryson Stott currently is sixth in all of baseball in batting average but saw his hit streak come to an end in the second game of the doubleheader. In that game that second, every member of the Phillies struck out at least once except for Stott and Alex Bohm, but both went without a hit. This has been part of the inconsistencies that have plagued the Phillies early in the season. When things are going well, it has been three guys leading the way. The aforementioned Stott is hitting well and getting on base at a .37o clip, but he is being left on base a lot. He is part of the average of 4.28 batters left on base per game, which is 29th in MLB.

Beyond Stott is Brandon Marsh, who is seventh in MLB in batting average, hitting .358. He is also second on the team in RBIs with ten, and second on the team in total bases. This is due to his six doubles, three triples, and two home runs on the season. He is striking out a lot, with 18 strikeouts on the season though. Alec Bohm is leading the team in RBIs, with 16 on the season. He is hitting .342, with a .421 on-base percentage on the year. He has been one of the best for the Phillies with hitting with runners in scoring position.

The Phillies send Taijuan Walker to the hill this afternoon. After giving up four runs in 4.1 innings of work in his first start, he has given up just three runs since. In his last outing, he gave up just one run, on four hits and two walkings in six innings to get the win. Walked has improved at each start of the season, but his swing and miss rate has been low. If he can improve that today, the Phillies can get a win.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The biggest issue for the White Sox has been the bullpen this year had been the bullpen, but they showed up yesterday. Yesterday it started shakey for the pen, with Jimmy Lambert pitching and giving up two runs in 1.2 innings of work. Then Santos and Diekman finished the game by giving up just one hit in their two innings and no runs. In game two Gracveman, Bummer, and Lopez pitched three combined innings, giving up just one hit and no runs on the way to a victory. They are still currently the worst in the league with a 7.04 ERA and 1.89 WHIP, but yesterday was a step in the right direction.

The White Sox also improved and continued their season well at the dish yesterday. They are currently 11th in the league with a .254 batting average. In the first game, Andrew Benintendi had the job of setting the table, replacing the injured Tim Anderson. He did well, going 2-4 and scoring a run, while Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Vaughn drove in two each. Game two saw Robert Jr. in that lead-off spot, where he walked in the first inning, being on base when Jake Burger launched his three-run shot in the first. The White Sox managed just three hits in the game, but it was enough to get the win.

The White Sox send Mike Clevinger to the mound today. In his first game, he went five innings giving up three hits and no runs, getting the win. In game two of the year, he went 5.1 innings but gave up eight hits and four runs. Still, he got run support and managed the win. Game three of the year saw a return to greatness, giving up one hit and no runs in six innings of work, but the bullpen could not hold on and he got the no-decision. If Clevinger pitches like his first or third start of the year, it will be hard for the Phillies to score and win.

Final Phillies-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Yesterday saw the gauntlet of what both of these two teams can do. It saw the Phillies hit well and get some solid pitching, but it also saw their inconsistencies and their bats go cold. The Phillies left men on base and strike out a bunch. The White Sox left men on base as well, had a shakey bullpen for a moment, and struggled to hit. They also had a game with better hitting and one with timely hitting. They saw solid starting pitching in one game and not the other. Today comes down to Mike Clevinger. If he pitches like he has twice this year, the Phillies do not have the consistency to beat him. If he pitches like game two of the year or the bullpen returns to normal, then they will lose. The first case is what is going to happen today. This will be a lower scoring, and competitive affair, with the White Sox coming out on top.

Final Phillies-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-164) and Under 8.5 (-115)