The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-9) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (23-6) in a battle of the two top teams in the MLB. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates are off to an incredible, but surprising start to the year. They are first place in the NL Central and 8-2 in their last 10 games. They have won their last four series and are looking to continue that as they host the Rays. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .320 batting average and 23 RBI. Jack Suwinski has launched six home runs this year and leads the team in that category. Their pitching staff is just as good. The Pirates have a 3.55 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP on the season. The Pirates have a tough challenge ahead of them as they take on the Rays.

The Rays are the best team in baseball right now. They lead the MLB in batting average and ERA, so the Rays are getting it done in all aspects of the game. Tampa Bay is 7-3 in their last 10 games. They are led by Randy Arozarena at the plate. He is hitting .327 with 28 RBI and seven home runs. Three other players on the Rays have seven home runs as well. The Rays have six players, including Arozarena, hitting over .300 on the season. They are the best offensive team in the MLB right now.

This series should be one of the most fun and competitive games to watch as we head into the second month of the season. The game one pitching matchup will be Roansy Contreras against an opener in Javy Guerra.

Here are the Pirates-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Rays Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-137)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Rays

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates can really hit the ball. They bat .264 as a team and that number is actually better on the road. On the road, Pittsburgh hits .271 as a team, compared to just .253 at home. 22 of their 34 home runs have come on the road as well. Pittsburgh is facing an opener in this game, but it is someone that has struggled his last two times out.

Guerra started the season really well out of the bullpen, but his last two outings have not been good. He has thrown a combined two innings in those outings, given up four hits and six runs while walking six. He has not pitched since April 23, so he should be fully rested, but the Pirates will have a chance to jump on him early. If they can score a few runs early, they can ride that momentum throughout the game. It is worth mentioning that out of the Rays six losses, Guerra has pitched in five of them.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay is the best offensive team in the MLB. Even if Guerra gives up a couple runs, the Rays are never going to truly be out of a game. Contreras has been phenomenal for the Pirates this season, but the Rays can change that in this game. Tampa Bay has an offense unlike any other in the major leagues right now. They have 61 home runs and an OPS of .879. They are the only team to have a slugging percentage over .500. Even the best pitchers can have a bad game against the Rays. The Tampa Bay offense may have to score six or seven runs to win, but they average 6.7 a game.

Final Pirates-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Pirates and Rays are both playing very well. However, the Pirates and Roansy Contreras are doing just a little bit better lately. Pittsburgh may not win this game, as Tampa Bay is the best home team in the MLB, but expect them to keep it close.

Final Pirates-Rays Prediction & Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-137), Over 8.5 (-110)