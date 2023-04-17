The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the mile-high city to take on the Colorado Rockies. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates are coming off a four game series split with the St. Louis Cardinals. In the series, Rodolfo Castro led the team with six hits and a home run. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Connor Joe and Andrew McCutchen each had four hits and a home run. On the mound, Vince Velasquez and David Bednar picked up wins.

The Rockies were just swept on the road against the Mariners. Elias Diaz was the hot bat, leading the team with four hits. Kris Bryant and C.J Cron each had three hits while Bryant launched the only home run of the series for Colorado. The Rockies scored only five runs all series and Cron scored three of them. They are looking to turn it around in this series with Pittsburgh.

This will be the first game of a three game series. The two teams will play another series against each other in Pittsburgh later in the year. The pitching matchup Monday night will be a battle of left-handers with Rich Hill going against Kyle Freeland.

Here are the Pirates-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Rockies Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-146)

Colorado Rockies: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 11.5 (-118)

Under: 11.5 (-104)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates will need to find a way to get to Freeland. He does not strikeout or walk many people, so Pittsburgh will have the opportunity to put the ball in play. Freeland will pound the zone, so the Pirates need to stay aggressive at the plate. However, Freeland does not get a lot of people to swing and miss this season, but he does keep them off balance. As long as Pittsburgh has a good approach, they will find a way to get their hits.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies have their stud pitching in this game. Freeland should be able to have a good game in this one. He has thrown 18 2/3 innings this season and the only runs he gave up came on solo home runs. In those innings, he has only given up 13 hits. The Pirates struggle hitting wise as it is, so Freeland should be able to induce weak contact in this game.

Colorado will also have a chance to put up some runs. Rich Hill is on the mound for Pittsburgh. He has given up six home runs in 15 innings this season. With the way the ball flies in Colorado, the Rockies could turn this into a home run derby. Bryant has not homered at Coors field yet, but with Rich Hill on the mound, he could get his first one Monday night.

Final Pirates-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Off the pitching matchup alone, it is clear why the Rockies are the favorite in this game even though they have a worse record. Expect Kyle Freeland to have another good start while the Rockies offense puts up some runs to back him up.

Final Pirates-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies -1.5 (+122), Under (11.5)