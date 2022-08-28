MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to avoid a sweep as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the battle of Pennsylvania. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series as we make a Pirates-Phillies prediction and pick.

The Phillies beat the Pirates 6-0 on Saturday. Philadelphia wasted no time loading the bases in the first inning. Next, J.T. Realmuto delivered with a bases-clearing double, giving the Phillies a 3-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins added to the tally in the second inning with an RBI single to right-center field. Later, Nick Castellanos blasted a solo shot to right-center. It was his 12th of the season, giving Philadelphia the final run they needed.

Ultimately, the Phillies gave Kyle Gibson a lot of run support. Gibson delivered by tossing seven scoreless innings while striking out nine. Meanwhile, Tyler Beade struggled, lasting only three innings. It was a heavy bullpen day for the Pirates, which could hurt them today.

Roansy Contreras takes the mound for the Pirates today. Contreras is 3-4 with a 3.86 ERA. He is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA over two starts in August. Recently, he went seven innings while allowing two earned runs on four hots. Walks became an issue, as Contreras allowed three runners via the base on balls. Contreas will take on the Phillies for the first time in his career.

Noah Syndergaard has pitched deceptively well since joining the Phillies this month in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels. He is 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA over four starts. Recently, he threw seven innings while allowing one earned run on three hits. Syndergaard has gone two straight starts with seven innings in each. Also, he is 2-1 with a 1.65 ERA over four starts in his career against the Pirates.

Here are the Pirates-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Phillies Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (+118)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-142)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The pitching is terrible. Additionally, the hitting is not much better. The Pirates could not score anything last night and have managed four runs over two games. Their offense must figure out what works and execute it. Ultimately, it will not be an easy task against Syndergaard.

Pittsburgh would like to see more from their top hitters. Bryan Reynolds struggled at the plate, going 0 for 4. Ben Gamel also had an 0 for 4 night. Ke’Bryan Hayes also did not have a hit in four hits. Subsequently, a team will not do much when their top hitters struggle. The Pirates need a better effort from their starting lineup. However, Pittsburgh does not have a hitter that is batting above .275. Their lineup has guys hitting in the .250 range.

The Pirates need better starting pitching. Yesterday, Beade could not get out of his own way, allowing six earned runs on six hits through three innings. It required the Pirates to use six innings in relief. Thus, they must pitch better to relieve some of the pressure off their bullpen.

The Pirates only cover this spread if their hitters can do significantly better than the 0 for 12 statline they delivered yesterday. Also, Pittsburgh must do a better job of pitching to Philadelphia’s dangerous lineup.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are warming up at the right time. Yes, they were already in the playoff hunt a week ago. But Bryce Harper is back, fueling their entire offense to the core. They currently hold the sixth playoff spot and have work to do to catch the Atlanta Braves. Meanwhile, their hitters are rocking.

Kyle Schwarber has excelled at the top of the lineup and went 1 for 4 yesterday. Meanwhile, Hoskins went 1 for 3. Harper had a 1 for 2 day, and Realmuto went 1 for 4. These four players are the core of the Phillies. The Phillies win when they can all find ways to hit the baseball.

Philadelphia has had great pitching in this series. Now, Syndergaard gets his shot. Can he continue his run of success against the Pirates? His performance and the bullpen will look to keep strong and take down the Pirates.

The Phillies will cover the spread if they can hit the baseball efficiently. Also, Syndergaard must continue his dominance against the Pirates.

Final Pirates-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phillies are heating up, and the Pirates are looking toward next season. Thus, expect Philadelphia to continue to fire on all cylinders. The Phillies will make the most of their chances and score on every opportunity. Also, Harper, Schwarber, Hoskins, and Realmuto give the Phillies a chance to win every day. Look for the core four to continue to produce, giving Philadelphia the edge.

Final Pirates-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-142)