The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros in Sunday Night Baseball! Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch this game.

In game one, the Rangers scored first on a Nathaniel Lowe double. Adolis Garcia then homered in the third inning to put the Rangers up 3-0. The Astros got one back in the third on a Yordan Alvarez home run, but the Rangers would stay ahead the rest of the game. Texas ended up winning 6-2. Martin Perez picked up the win for the Rangers. He threw five innings and allowed two runs. Luis Garcia was handed the loss after he gave up five earned runs in five innings.

Game two was taken by Houston. The Astros gave up two third inning runs, but quickly got them back when Alvarez doubled and Yainer Diaz hit a sacrifice fly. Houston scored in the very next inning to take the lead and did not allow another run the rest of the game. The win was sealed when the Astros put up five runs in the seventh inning, capped off by a Jeremy Pena double. Cole Ragans was given the loss after going four innings in relief and allowing two runs on five hits. Rookie Hunter Brown was dominant in the win. He finished with seven innings pitched and no earned runs allowed.

Game three will see two left-handed pitchers as Andrew Heaney goes up against Framber Valdez.

Here are the Rangers-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Astros Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-122)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+102)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Astros

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have Andrew Heaney on the mound and he is coming off a stellar performance. He tied the American League record in his last start, striking out nine straight hitters. He finished that game with 10 total strikeouts in five innings and the Rangers will look for him to carry that momentum into this one. Houston strikes out 8.4 times a game, so Heaney has a good chance to rack up the strikeouts again. If he can be half as dominant in this one as he was against Kansas City, the Rangers will cover the spread and win the game.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have their opening day starter on the mound. Framber Valdez is having a great start to the season. He has three starts and has thrown seven innings in his last two starts. Valdez has given up just four earned runs in 19 innings pitched this season. Valdez should have another good game as the Rangers hit just .225 against left-handed pitching. He goes deep into games and always gives the Astros a chance to win.With him on the mound, the Astros are always a threat to win and cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Astros Prediction & Pick

This should be another good game, but with Valdez on the mound, the Astros will have the edge. Expect the home team to get a strong pitching performance while putting up a few runs. Houston should win comfortably.

Final Rangers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+102), Under 8 (-120)