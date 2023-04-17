The Texas Rangers visit the Kansas City Royals Monday night! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rangers-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rangers are coming off a solid series win against the Houston Astros while the Royals were swept by the Atlanta Braves. The Rangers and Royals met last week in Texas for a three game set in which the Rangers took two of three. Texas took game one 11-2. Andrew Heaney struck out nine straight hitters for the Rangers in the game, tying an AL record. The Rangers won game two 8-5 in 10 innings. Jonah Heim hit the walk-off home run in the game. Game three went the Royals way as Kansas City won 10-1. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in the game while Bobby Witt Jr. stole three bases.

In the series for Texas, Heim homered twice. Corey Seager, Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia each added a home run as well. Seager led the Rangers with five hits in just two games played against the Royals last week. For Kansas City, Witt Jr had six hits in three games. Pasquantino and Franmil Reyes had four hits each as well. Hunter Dozier’s only hit of the series was a home run.

This three game series will be the final time these teams meet in the regular season. Jacob DeGrom is on the mound for Texas while the Royals hand the ball to Jordan Lyles.

Here are the Rangers-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Royals Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (-128)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (+106)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Rangers-Royals

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The answer is Jacob DeGrom. DeGrom has 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched this season. He does already have a game pitched against Kansas City as well. In that game, Degrom went seven innings and allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out nine. It is rare to see a team get that many hits off DeGrom, so do not expect it to happen again. Kansas City is cold right now, and they are not swinging it well. DeGrom should be able to have one of his massive starts where he goes deep into the game with double digit strikeouts. If he does this, the Rangers will easily win the game.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

DeGrom is the answer for the Rangers, but he has also already been seen by Kansas City. The Royals got seven hits off him. Kansas City needs to stick to their approach. DeGrom is mainly working fastball, slider right now, so the Royals only need to worry about two pitches. Those two pitches are very good, but if Kansas City can stick to their approach and hit the fastball, they will keep this game close.

Final Rangers-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are going to be to much to handle in this one. The Rangers should be able to get to Jordan Lyles and you can expect Degrom to be dominant. He will not give up seven hits again. Texas will win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rangers-Royals Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (-128), Over 7.5 (-115)