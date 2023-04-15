Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Texas Rangers will continue their series against the Houston Astros. It’s a Texas throwdown, as we share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Astros prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers defeated the Astros 6-2 on Friday. Significantly, the Rangers struck early when Nathaniel Lowe clipped a double to right-center field to put Texas up 1-0. The Rangers led 2-0 in the third inning when Adolis Garcia blasted a 2-run bomb to give the Rangers more buffer. However, the Astros countered in the bottom half when Yordan Alvarez slammed a solo home run. But the Rangers responded in the fifth when Lowe clipped a single to center to score Marcus Semien home.

The Rangers enjoyed a solid pitching outing from Martin Perez, who went five innings while allowing two earned runs while striking out four and walking four. Likewise, the bullpen held a potent lineup to two runs.

Jon Gray will start for the Rangers, coming into the tilt with a record of 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA. Significantly, he lasted 5 2/3 innings in his last start, allowing two earned runs on six hits, including a home run. Gray is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA in four career starts against the Astros. Meanwhile, rookie Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, coming into this game with a record of 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA. He tossed seven innings in his last outing, allowing one earned run on two hits with seven strikeouts. Likewise, he has one career start against the Rangers on September 5, 2022, throwing six shutout innings while allowing just three hits and striking out five.

The Astros won the season series 14-5 in Houston. Moreover, they went 7-3 against the Rangers at Minute Maid Park.

Here are the Rangers-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Astros Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-134)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Astros

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Extra Innings and MLB TV

Stream: MLB

Time: 7:11 PM ET/4:11 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers got the job done thanks to a quick-start offense and solid pitching that delivered at every turn. Now, they hope to continue the trend as they continue the series, hoping to produce again.

Semien is batting .212 with one home run, seven RBIs, and eight runs. Sadly, he has struggled early and will try to raise his numbers. Lowe had a great game last night. Significantly, he is hitting .260 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, and six runs. Garcia is struggling to start the season, batting .213 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight runs. Conversely, he produced last night and hopes to replicate the performance today.

The Rangers are struggling at the plate, ranking 18th in batting average. Furthermore, they struggle to get on base, ranking 24th in on-base percentage. But the Rangers have scored regardless, ranking sixth in runs. Also, they are 15th in home runs.

The pitching staff has held up, ranking eighth in team ERA. However, the starting pitching has fielded mixed results, ranking 17th in team ERA. But the bullpen has produced, ranking fifth in team ERA.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they jump on the Astros early. Then, their pitching must hold.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros are middling in the mud as the season starts. Unfortunately, the defending champions are dealing with nagging injuries and missing Jose Altuve, who is out until the end of May.

Alex Bregman is having a bad start to the season, batting .196 with two home runs, six RBIs, and 10 runs. Thus, he looks to pick up the pace and raise his stats. Kyle Tucker is batting .311 with four home runs, 13 RBIs, and five runs. Therefore, he will look to keep the momentum seriously. Newcomer Jose Abreu is hitting .291 with four RBIs and seven runs. Conversely, he has not hit a home run yet. Chas McCormick is hitting .275 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs. Therefore, look for him to play a role today. The Astros are 10th in batting average and ninth in on-base percentage. Moreover, they are seventh in runs and 15th in home runs.

The Astros maintain good pitching, ranking 10th in team ERA. Furthermore, the starting pitching has continued to thrive, ranking seventh in team ERA. But the bullpen has not pitched as well, ranking 17th in team ERA.

The Astros will cover the spread if they avoid letting the Rangers jump on them early. Then, their hitting must produce more than two runs.

Final Rangers-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Astros seem to grow pitchers on trees. Therefore, expect Brown to dominate the Rangers again, giving the Astros a big win.

Final Rangers-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros: -1.5 (+112)