The Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs will continue their 3-game series. We are at Wrigley Field, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Rangers-Cubs prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cubs defeated the Rangers 2-0 on Friday in a tight pitcher’s duel. Significantly, Cody Bellinger clapped an RBI single to right-center field to put the Cubs on the board for a 1-0 lead. It was 1-0 until the sixth inning when Ian Happ slugged a double to deep-center field to give the Cubs their insurance run. Marcus Stroman tossed scoreless six innings by allowing two hits, striking out six, and walking three. Then, Mark Leiter tossed a perfect seventh inning before Michael Fulmer closed out the final two for the save. The Rangers left six runners on base. Furthermore, Nathan Eovaldi tossed 5 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs, five hits, six strikeouts, and one walk for the Rangers. The bullpen allowed one hit the rest of the way.

The Rangers are 4-3, while the Cubs are 3-3. Additionally, the Cubs lead the season series 10-9. Martin Perez will take the mound for the Rangers today. Significantly, he comes into the game with a record of 1-0 and an ERA of 1.59. Perez went 5 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run and eight hits in his first start. Also, Perez has one career start against the Cubs, going 5 2/3 innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits in a July 15, 2016 start. Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs. Ultimately, he is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA and eight strikeouts. Steele tossed six shutout innings while allowing three hits and striking out eight in his opening start. Substantially, it will be his first time facing the Rangers.

Here are the Rangers-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Cubs Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+164)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 7 (-106)

Under: 7 (-114)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Cubs

TV: FS1

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers look to score some runs in today’s game. Ultimately, it has not been a problem this season, as the loss on Friday was the first time they have struggled at the plate this season.

Marcus Semien is batting .207 (6 for 29) with one home run, three RBIs, and three runs through seven games. However, he went 0 for 4 on Friday. Corey Seager is batting .240 (6 for 25) with one RBI and three runs through seven games. However, he went 1 for 2 on Friday and is still searching for his first home run. Nathaniel Lowe is batting .241 (7 for 29) with one home run, five RBIs, and four runs through seven games. Likewise, he went 1 for 4. The top three hitters are struggling to put the ball in play, and it continued on Friday. Meanwhile, Adolis Garcia has been solid for the Rangers, batting .308 (8 for 26) with one home run, five RBIs, and six runs through seven games. Garcia went 0 for 4 on Friday.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can hit the baseball. Then, they need to drive the runners home. The Rangers must continue their run of strong pitching, and Perez is the right guy to lead them in that aspect.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Everyone ignored the Cubs during the preseason. Moreover, they believed this team would struggle and lose 90 games. It may still happen, but the Cubs have stayed above ground over the first few games.

Nico Hoerner is batting .321 (9 for 28) with six runs through six games. Significantly, he went 2 for 4 on Friday. Dansby Swanson is batting .417 (10 for 24) with two RBIs and seven runs. Ultimately, he went 0 for 4 on Friday with one walk, one run, and one stolen base. Ian Happ is batting .400 (8 for 20) with one home run, three RBIs, and six runs. Moreover, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI on Friday. Bellinger is batting .217 (5 for 23) with one home run, six RBIs, and two runs. Likewise, Trey Mancini is batting .182 (4 for 22) with five RBIs and two runs through six games. The Cubs also like Patrick Wisdom, who is batting .316 (6 for 19) with two home runs, five RBIs, and five runs.

The Cubs will cover the spread if they can drive runs home. Then, Steele must continue to pitch well. The defense must remain efficient.

Final Rangers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are too talented to not score again and will put up some runs at Wrigley today. Therefore, expect the Rangers to figure out Steele and drive some runners home. The Rangers will cover the spread in this one, tying the series.

Final Rangers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+164)