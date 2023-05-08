Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Texas Rangers (20-13) visit the Seattle Mariners (17-17) for the first of a three-game series! First pitch commences Monday at 9:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Mariners prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Rangers-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Mariners Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-156)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports, Root Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (First in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 20-13 (61%)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over Record: 21-10-2 (68%)

Texas was a popular sleeper team coming into the season and thus far has exceeded even the most lofty expectations. The Rangers sit in first place in the AL West thanks largely to their explosive offense. Texas ranks first in runs per game and third in total bases per game. That offensive attack was on full display in their recent series win against the Angels as they scored 30 runs in their three games. That being said the Rangers struggled mightily against the Mariners last season and thus need their bats to stay hot if they want to cover as road underdogs.

Righty Jon Gray (1-1) makes his seventh start of the season tonight. The long-time Rockie output a solid debut season for the Rangers last year – going 7-7 while holding a 3.96 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. He hasn’t been quite that efficient this year as his 4.40 Era and 1.40 WHIP leave a lot to be desired. That being said, Gray has avoided a complete disaster thus far as he allowed between two and four runs in each of his five starts in which he didn’t exit early. However, Gray is coming off his worst outing of the year when he gave up four runs and eight hits in 5.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. Additionally, he faces an uphill battle tonight against a Mariners team he struggled against last season. In three starts against Seattle, he compiled an 0-2 record thanks to giving up 14 runs in 16.1 innings pitched.

Texas boasts a number of strong bats in their lineup. Jonah Heim, Ezequiel Duran, and Marcus Samien have all been red-hot in recent games with plus .350 averages over their last five outings. Nathanial Lowe is likely looking forward to tonight’s matchup with Logan Gilbert. In 18 career at-bats against the righty, Lowe holds. a.444 average.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Third in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 18-16 (53%)

Over Record: 17-16-1 (52%)

After a shaky start to the year, Seattle looks to be figuring things out on both sides of the plate. The Mariners started just 4-8 but with wins in six of their last seven games, they now find themselves back at .500 for the first time since their second game of the season. After taking two of three against the defending champion Astros, the Mariners now host the first-place Rangers for a three-game series. Seattle dominated Texas last season – winning 14 of the 19 matchups. That being said, this Rangers team looks much improved from last season and thus the Mariners need their bats to show up if they want to hang with Texas’ top-ranked offense.

Righty Logan Gilbert (1-1) makes his seventh start of the season tonight. In 32 starts last season, Gilbert held a 13-6 record to go along with his 3.20 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. While he hasn’t quite lived up to that billing thus far, his underlying numbers suggest a breakout is on the horizon. Despite a 4.01 ERA this season, Gilbert holds a stellar 1.07 WHIP as he drastically cut down on his walks. Additionally, his 10.7 K/9 would make a career-high. Gilbert hasn’t pitched poorly by any means but is still looking for a statement game. That could very well come tonight against a Rangers team he dominated last season. In four starts against Texas, Gilbert allowed just five runs in 23.2 innings while striking out 20. As a result, Gilbert finds himself in a nice position to build on his sneaky-strong start to 2023.

Seattle has largely disappointed on offense thus far but there is room for optimism tonight. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez, in particular, should be looking forward to tonight’s matchup with Jon Gray. In 19 career at-bats against Gray, Suarez hit .316 and mashed three home runs. Additionally, outfielder Tescor Hernandez finally looks to be heating up after a slow start. Over his last six games, Hernandez hit .304 to raise his season average to .226.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are red-hot right now and with Jon Gray’s struggles on the mound, this should be a high-scoring nightcap. Hamer the over and enjoy the fireworks.

Final Rangers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Over 8 Runs (+100)