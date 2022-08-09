MLB Odds: Rays vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 8/9/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will head into Milwaukee to face off against the Brewers for game one of a quick two-game series. Both of these teams have pretty big playoff aspirations as they both find themselves battling for higher seeding. Who will come out on top in this inter-league matchup? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Brewers prediction and pick.

Here are the Rays-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Brewers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-152) (+136 ML)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+126) (-162 ML)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have been up and down this season, but are still hanging in there when it comes to their division. They currently sit in third place with a record of 58-50 and are 12.0 games behind the Yankees. However, they’re just 2.5 games behind the Blue Jays for second place, so they’ll be looking to sneak into that spot and get a crack at the playoffs when they have the chance. Starting on the mound tonight for the Rays will be Jimmy Yacabonis who is pitching a 1-1 record with a 9.00 ERA. He’s not their first choice at pitching, but he’ll hopefully get the job done for the Rays as they need some wins here to get back in second place.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers have found themselves slipping in their division, but no need to fear as it’s still a tight race between themselves and the first-place Cardinals. The Brewers are 58-50 on the season and are just 2.0 games behind the Cardinals, which is certainly doable with win opportunities such as this. Starting on the mound for the Brew Crew tonight will be Freddy Peralta, who is pitching a 3-2 record with a 4.46 ERA. He’ll look to keep the hopes high for the Brewers as they try to claw their way back to the division leaders.

Final Rays-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This is a rough game to pick because both teams are kind of in the same position: fighting for better playoff consideration. However, because these teams don’t play each other often, if at all during the regular season sometimes, I expect this to be a hit parade. Because of that, give me the over. Both of these teams can swing the bat well and it should be a high-scoring back-and-forth game.

