MLB Odds: Rays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 7/26/2022

The Baltimore Orioles are playing some incredible baseball lately as they look to host the Tampa Bay Rays for the second game of this four-game series. Game one already went to the Orioles, and the Rays are looking for revenge. Can the Orioles find a way to hold off the Rays tonight, or will Tampa be making a statement piece with a win tonight? Let’s get into it with another baseball prediction, odds, and pick.

Here are the Rays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Orioles Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-113) (-200 ML)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-106) (+168 ML)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have been regressing when it comes to offense lately, but are still sitting in second place in the AL East with an overall record of 53-43 and 12.5 games behind the Yankees. Luckily for them, Shane McClanahan will be getting the start tonight after starting the All-Star Game for the American League last week. He’s currently the favorite for the AL Cy Young Award with his dominant performance this season, pitching a league-best 1.71 ERA. As long as they can get some runs on the board early, they should have no problem winning this game tonight.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles finished June with a 14-12 record, giving them the first winning month since August of 2017, and they can already make that two months in a row as so far they are 13-6 in July with just six games left in the month. Overall, the O’s are an even .500 at 48-48 but still find themselves at the bottom of the AL East and 17.5 games behind the Yankees. Starting on the bump tonight for the O’s will be Spenser Watkins, who is making his 23rd career start, 13th of the season while pitching a 3-1 record with 3.93 ERA over that time. They’ll look to keep their good graces going as the O’s still find themselves in easily the toughest division this year.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

Let’s kick this off by looking at the pitching. McClanahan is the best pitcher in the American League right now and it’s really hard to bet against that. However, the Orioles have been seeing the baseball like a beach ball right now and continue to win games. Ultimately, it wouldn’t shock me if the Orioles put up a better fight in the second half of this game once the Rays have changed pitchers (unless he’s throwing a no-hitter or perfect game, they probably want to preserve their top arm for the longevity of the season). With that said, this is going to get weird, but I like the idea of them winning the first half (first five innings). On FanDuel, you can take either the 1st Half Result or the Run Line, but as of right now, the Result is slightly better odds, so why not take that?

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Rays 1st Half Result (-140)