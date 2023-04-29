Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Rays White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox are crossing the line from having a horrible season to something much worse: being a complete embarrassment. A team which won the American League Central just two years ago has since stepped on a rake. It didn’t even make the playoffs last year in what was a very weak division. The White Sox brought aboard a new manager this year with the intent of starting fresh and gaining a revived outlook for the future. Instead, they have not only repeated the flaws and failures of 2022; they have actually gotten worse, as improbable as it seems. The White Sox are 7-20, battling the Kansas City Royals for last place in their division. Starting pitching, bullpen, hitting, defense — this team does absolutely nothing well. There is nothing one can point to with the White Sox, beyond one or two players, and say this part of the team is living up to preseason billing (or is at least staying close).

The White Sox aren’t just losing most nights, either; they occasionally suffer a bullpen implosion in the late innings, but most of the time, they are simply getting drilled in the early or middle innings. They haven’t won a game since April 18 — that’s 11 days ago — and in their current losing streak, only three of their losses were by one run. April isn’t over, and yet the White Sox are 15 games worse than the team they’re playing on Saturday, the 22-5 Tampa Bay Rays.

Here are the Rays-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-White Sox Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+122)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-146)

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How To Watch Rays vs White Sox

TV: Bally Sports Florida (Rays) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays are 22-5. The White Sox are 7-20. The White Sox aren’t throwing Dylan Cease, their ace. That really is all you need to know to pick the Rays and understand why they are going to cover the spread. Do you really need to make this exercise any more complicated or nuanced than it needs to be? Tampa Bay is 5-0 against the White Sox this season, doing its damage over the past week and a half. The White Sox show no signs of getting off the deck — not in this game, not in this series, not in this season. We don’t have to overthink this.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are getting another look at Calvin Faucher, an inexperienced pitcher for the Rays. Chicago scored several runs against the Rays when Faucher pitched against the Pale Hose a week ago in St. Petersburg. The White Sox should be able to score several runs in this game as well. If starter Lance Lynn can give Chicago a decent game, the White Sox might be able to bust loose and end this very long losing skid.

Final Rays-White Sox Prediction & Pick

The White Sox are a very bad team, while the Rays are the best team in baseball. It’s that obvious. Take the Rays. Also take the over.

Final Rays-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5, over 9.5