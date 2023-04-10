The Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an American League East division matchup. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Red Sox have not had the start to the season they have hoped for. They were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in their second series of the year after taking two of three from the Baltimore Orioles. However, they are coming off a sweep of the Detroit Tigers and will look to continue that momentum into their series with the Rays. The Red Sox are coming off a 4-1 win Sunday afternoon. Kutter Crawford threw five innings of one run baseball while Triston Casas hit his second home run of the year in the win.

The Rays have made history in their 9-0 start to the year. They have won every game by four runs or more. Tampa Bay has sweeps over the Tigers, Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics to start the year. They are coming off back-to-back 11-0 wins over the Athletics. In the game Sunday afternoon, Drew Rasmussen threw seven innings of one hit, no run baseball while striking out eight. Harold Ramirez, Brandon Lowe and Wander Franco all homered in the win.

These teams will meet 13 times this season. Nick Pivetta and Josh Fleming will take the mound for their respective teams in this one.

Here are the Red Sox-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rays Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-150)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are coming off a sweep of the Tigers and have seen their stats rise as well. They are fifth in the MLB in home runs (15), eighth in OBP (.341), and have the second least strikeouts in the league (62). The Red Sox will put the ball in play, and they are facing a pitcher that does not strike a lot of people out. Josh Fleming has one start on the year for the Rays and he struggled against the Nationals. He threw 3 innings and gave up 10 hits while giving up five runs. The Red Sox will get their opportunities to hit and get on base. As long as they take advantage of those opportunities, Boston will win this game.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay is the best team in the MLB for a reason. Although Fleming struggled and might struggle again, the Rays bullpen has been lights out. They have thrown 29 innings, given up just six runs on 19 hits and struck out 19. When Rays’ starters hand the ball over to the bullpen, they put the ball in good hands. If the Rays can get the lead late in the game, there is a good chance they will hold on to it. With the way Tampa Bay has been hitting, this should not be a problem.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays have not played anyone all that great this season. The Tigers, Nationals and Athletics will all finish at the bottom of the league at the end of the year. Division opponents are always tough and if the Red Sox do not win this game, expect it to be a close one.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-150), Over 8.5 (-120)