The Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays in an American League Central matchup. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Sox expected to be off to a better start through the first 10 games. However, without Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and the injury to Trevor Story, the Red Sox have been off to a tough start. Boston has just suffered another injury on their team. Adam Duvall fractured his wrist during a game recently. Garrett Whitlock will get the start on Tuesday night as the Red Sox look to even the series.

The Rays are off to one of the best starts in modern baseball history. They are top of the league in both hitting and pitching. Tampa Bay is getting production from everyone in the lineup and pitching staff, leading them to a 10-0 start. The Red Sox are the first good team they have faced this season and a win Tuesday would give the Rays their fourth straight series win.

Game one was one a very tight contest. The Rays allowed just three hits during the game while striking out 10 and walking two. Josh Fleming threw four innings for the Rays and struck out five, allowing only one hit. Nick Pivetta threw five innings for Boston and allowed three hits while striking out six. The lone run came in the bottom of the eighth when Brandon Lowe crushed a home run over 400 feet to right center. Shane McClanahan will get the start in this game.

Here are the Red Sox-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rays Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-137)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 7 (-124)

Under: 7 (+102)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have a tough task hitting wise Tuesday night. This means the Red Sox pitching staff will have to step up big time, as they did Monday night. Garrett Whitlock has not pitched yet, but he had a very respectable 2022 season. He pitched two games against Tampa Bay in 2022 and had a lot of success. In five innings pitched, Whitlock did not allow an run and gave up only one hit while striking out eight. Whitlock will need to have a good game if the Red Sox want to stay in this game and possibly give the Rays their first loss.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay is one of the best teams offensively and on the mound. The pitching staff will lead the team in this one. Shane McClanahan will get the start, and he has been good. He has a 1.50 ERA and a 2-0 record in his two starts. McClanahan attacks hitters with his fastball and just developed a very strong changeup. He has the ability to keep the Red Sox off balance and go deep in the game. A good game from McClanahan will give the Rays their 11th straight win to open up the season.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Rays are very good. However, 11 wins in a row is very tough. With McClanahan on the mound, the Rays can accomplish this feat, though. Expect the home team to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+114), Over 7 (-124)