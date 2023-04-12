The Boston Red Sox (5-6) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (11-0) in an American League East matchup. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Rays prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

Game one of the series was a close fought 1-0 victory in favor of Tampa Bay. Rays’ pitching gave up just three hits on the night and struck out 10. Red Sox pitching gave up five hits on the night and struck out seven. The only run of the game was scored in the bottom of the eighth inning when Brandon Lowe crushed a home run off of Josh Winckowski.

Game two featured a little more scoring. The Rays received a fantastic performance from their starting pitcher, Shane Mclanahan. He went five innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out nine. Offensively, the Rays hit four home runs in the 7-2 win. One of those came from Brandon Lowe, making it his fourth straight game with a home run.

Tampa bay looks to win their 12th straight game to open the season Wednesday.

Here are the Red Sox-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rays Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-192)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Sun

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription, ESPN+

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Chris Sale will take the mound for Boston and the Red Sox love having him back. Sale had a very rough first start, but he was much better in Detroit last week. In eight innings pitched on the year, Sale has 13 strikeouts to five walks. He gave up only four hits in the game against detroit, but was hit around a little bit against the Baltimore Orioles. Nonetheless, Sale is a great pitcher and the Red Sox have won both his starts. He needs to be a little more consistent and limit baserunners more, but he gives Boston a great chance to win.

The Red Sox will be facing Taj Bradley, a rookie making his big league debut. There will no doubt be some nerves for Bradley and maybe some issues. He is a solid prospect, but the Red Sox have plenty of left-handed hitters that can give him problems. Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Alex Verdugo, Raimel Tapia and Reese McGuire are all solid lefty bats the Red Sox can build their lineup around in this one. If they can take advantage of Bradley early and get Sale a lead, the Red Sox should keep themselves in this game.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays needs to stick to what is working. They are 11-0 and have played one game that has finished within four runs. What they have been doing is working. On the mound they are solid, but their hitters have stole the show. They are top five in batting average and lead the league in home runs and RBI. Another reason for the Rays success at the plate is their ability to limit strikeouts. They have the fewest strikeouts in the MLB with just 74 in their first 11 games. As long as the Rays hitting keeps up the good work at the plate, they will win their 12th straight game.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox have won both of Sale’s starts this season, and it should not change Wednesday night. Sale may be a little more hittable now, but he is still a tough pitcher to face. With a rookie going for Tampa Bay, the Red Sox should be able to take full advantage of the opportunity and hand the Rays their first loss of the season.

Final Red Sox-Rays Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-192), Over 8.5 (-110)