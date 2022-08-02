MLB odds: Red Sox vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022

The Houston Astros host the Boston Red Sox for Game 2 of this three-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Astros prediction and pick.

The Red Sox took the first game last night by the score of 3-2. The emotions were high as both teams were in the middle of the trade deadline. As a matter of fact, these two teams agreed on a trade prior to the game to send catcher Christian Vasquez to the Astros. Jarren Duran smashed a home run and had all three RBIs in the win as the Red Sox are eyeing a return back to contention.

Prior to this game, the Astros traded for reliever Will Smith from the Atlanta Braves and the Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer from the San Diego Padres. Both teams will look a bit different going forward but for this game, it should be a nail-bitter once again.

Here are the Red Sox-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Astros Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-118)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Sox is right-hander Kutter Crawford. Crawford is (2-3) with a 4.15 ERA in 47.2 innings pitched. He’s coming off of a solid game against the Cleveland Guardians where he pitched 5.2 innings giving up just three hits and one run. Crawford is starting to find his form right now and this gives the Sox a much better chance of covering this spread tonight. He’s going against a tough Astros lineup that can really hurt him. This will be a good test as he has pitched well against great teams all year long.

The lineup is going to look different as the trade deadline is near. Rafael Devers is expected to return to the lineup today and that will benefit Boston big time. Devers is having a great season and is one of the top left-handed hitters in the game. Hosmer likely won’t play in this game tonight but could see his debut soon.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Astros tonight is right-hander Christian Javier. Javier is one of the more underrated starters this season. He really showed it when he pitched almost 13 straight no-hit innings against the New York Yankees in their two meetings a few weeks back. Javier is only (6-6) but has a 3.26 ERA in 88 innings this season. He has a WHIP of 1.06 and 121 strikeouts on the season … good for 16th in the MLB. If Javier is on his game tonight the Sox might not stand a chance unless Crawford is matching.

Offensively, what isn’t there to like about it? This lineup is stacked 1-9 and now has two elite defensive catchers at the helm. This team is serious about winning it all once again and they want to prove they can do it. Going up against a young pitcher could get their offense back on track after scoring only two runs last night. Alex Bregman is on paternity leave so his absence could hurt them in this game.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick

This game could be closer than many believe and I think the under is the best call on the board. Take the under as it should be a low-scoring game.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-112)