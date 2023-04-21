Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox Brewers.

The Boston Red Sox are trying to climb out of trouble in the loaded American League East. Even though they won’t play 19 games against each member of the division — which is a really good thing for them in 2023 under MLB’s new scheduling format — they still know they have to finish ahead of at least one of the four other teams in the East (if not two), and that won’t be an easy thing to achieve. The Red Sox are 10-10 through 20 games, which is not terrible. Yet, they are in last place in the division. They just won a series against the Minnesota Twins, a fellow American League wild card contender, but that merely brought them back to break even, and they are still looking up at the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Toronto Blue Jays. They know they have to attain a certain level of consistency if they are going to hang in this race throughout a full season. One or two really bad weeks could be a crushing blow in a division which is that deep and competitive. They will have their hands full against the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers this weekend in Wisconsin.

Here are the Red Sox-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Brewers Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-138)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+115)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Brewers

TV: NESN (Red Sox) / Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are playing good baseball. They won their weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels and then won their next series against the Twins. Those teams have plenty of talented hitters — Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa — and are teams the Red Sox know they need to finish ahead of in the battle for a wild card race over the course of the season. Boston had been struggling a lot more in the first week and a half of the season, but the Red Sox have looked much better over the last seven days. This version of the Red Sox is going to be a factor in the American League and a general problem for its opponents. This team will go into Milwaukee and win.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers are getting great pitching right now. They shut down the San Diego Padres’ formidable lineup over the past weekend, winning three out of four games in San Diego. They then came to Seattle and contained the Mariners’ bats in the process of sweeping the M’s. Those are two talented teams the Brewers just faced on the road. Both Seattle and San Diego were playoff teams last season. They both made the division series round of the playoffs, getting past the wild card series to advance in the postseason bracket. Milwaukee just mopped them up, going a combined 6-1 in the two cities. The Brewers are the class of the National League Central Division. They look like an elite team, and more precisely, the second-best team in the National League behind the Atlanta Braves. They are better than Boston and will thump the Red Sox here.

Final Red Sox-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are playing well, but Milwaukee has more pitching and deeper pitching. Take the Brewers.

Final Red Sox-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5