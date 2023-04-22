Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox Brewers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox Brewers.

The Boston Red Sox are now above .500 after beating the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night in Wisconsin, 5-3. The Red Sox stumbled in the first week and a half of their season but have found a spark over the past week and a half. They won series against the Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins, two American League wild card contenders. The Brewers figured to pose a tougher, stiffer challenge, given that Milwaukee entered this weekend series with a four-game winning streak, achieved entirely on the road against the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners, two 2022 playoff teams. Yet, the Red Sox had the answers on Friday. They stayed out of the big inning in a hitter-friendly ballpark and contained the Brewers’ bats. How good is Boston? We don’t really know just yet. However, this recovery after the bad first week of the season is absolutely critical in giving the Red Sox a real shot at the 2023 postseason. Last season’s team dug too big a hole and unraveled when things went south. This team’s early ability to pick itself off the canvas and respond is a very good sign for the Sox’s prospects this season.

Here are the Red Sox-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Brewers Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-182)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Brewers

TV: NESN (Red Sox) / Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Red Sox-Brewers LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox are playing well. That’s an obvious reason to pick a team. You might be concerned from the Red Sox’ standpoint — strictly in relationship to this one game, not the long-term forecast — given that Milwaukee starting pitcher Wade Miley did not give up a run in his most recent outing this past Sunday against the San Diego Padres. However, the Padres are notoriously less potent at home in Petco Park, for one thing. Second, Miley — who does not throw especially hard — is unlikely to pitch back-to-back gems. He is a solid, thoughtful pitcher, but not someone who is likely to consistently dominate opponents. Boston should think it can score five runs in this game, which — given the improved recent stability of the pitching staff — puts the Red Sox in good position to win.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers did lose to the Red Sox on Friday, but after riding a four-game winning streak, they were bound to have a game which didn’t break their way. Milwaukee is generally getting good pitching and the other ingredients which go into a successful season. The Brewers would still be widely regarded — given the New York Mets’ key injuries and the Philadelphia Phillies’, Los Angeles Dodgers’, and St. Louis Cardinals’ pronounced struggles — as the second-best team in the National League behind the Atlanta Braves. Wade Miley was brilliant against the Padres in his most recent start. Trusting him against the Red Sox is not a bad move.

Final Red Sox-Brewers Prediction & Pick

You should frankly stay away from this game. The Brewers are in a good bounce-back spot, but the idea of Miley throwing consecutive gems is hard to support. Just take a pass here.

Final Red Sox-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5