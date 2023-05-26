Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Boston Red Sox take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Red Sox Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Red Sox Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were chugging along, about to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies in Philadelphia. They had ace Zac Gallen on the mound with a 5-0 lead midway through the game. They were just about to increase their lead over the rest of the field for the top wild card spot in the National League. Yes, Gallen had to leave the game before the seventh inning because his pitch count was high, but still: Arizona had a five-run lead and was playing great baseball.

Even when the Diamondbacks gave up three runs to make the game closer, they were still in control of the game near the end. They led 5-3 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. They were still in great position to win.

Then it happened.

Trea Turner, who has had a generally underwhelming season for the Phillies and has not been nearly as productive a player as he was for the Los Angeles Dodgers, rocked a tying two-run home run. The ballpark went nuts. The Phillies were able to shut out the Diamondbacks in the top of the 10th inning (with the Manfred Man runner on second base). Then the Phils scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th. The Diamondbacks suffered a 6-5 gut punch. Will they allow that loss to negatively affect them, or can they bounce right back?

Here are the Red Sox-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Diamondbacks Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+116)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

TV: NESN (Red Sox) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are likely to be thinking about their loss in Philadelphia. Unlike proven teams such as the Dodgers, Braves, Brewers, and Mets, these D-Backs don’t have much of any postseason experience in recent years. This is all new for a young team which has a lot of talent but has not yet been battle-tested over a full 162-game season the way those other teams have been. Chances are the D-Backs will take the field in this game and play without the full confidence they have displayed in recent weeks. They’re having a good season, but this game — going against Boston starter Chris Sale — doesn’t set up well for them. Arizona pitcher Brandon Pfaadt is a back-end starter for the D-Backs. He has a 7.65 ERA this season. The Red Sox just got humiliated in Anaheim in a sweep loss versus the Angels. They are in position to thrive in this particular game.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are going to look at the National League standings on Friday and see that they are several games ahead of the competition in the race for the top wild card spot in the Senior Circuit. The Diamondbacks are not going to let their season get derailed by one loss. They’re having too much success and too much fun to allow that game against the Phillies to deter them. What also has to be said is that Boston is going through a horrendous hitting slump. The Red Sox have scored a total of four runs in their last four games, getting shut out twice. They have scored more than one run in only one of their last four games. When that happens, it’s clear that almost everyone in the lineup is struggling at the same time.

Final Red Sox-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are a good team, but this game truly does not set up well for them. Sale versus Pfaadt is a mismatch, and Boston is going to begin to hit again. The Red Sox should win this game by a few runs.

Final Red Sox-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5