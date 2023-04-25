The Baltimore Orioles kept the win streak alive, rallying to defeat the Boston Red Sox yesterday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Orioles prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Orioles are the hottest team in baseball and it may be surprising to some how good they have been this season. Cedric Mullins sees progress, as he went two for three with a run scored in the win yesterday. For the Red Sox, Masataka Yoshida had another good night, while the Sox got on base ten times, but went just 1-6 with runners in scoring position, and did not score after the third inning. The Red Sox will need to win the next two games to keep their streak of winning series alive, but doing so against the O’s will be a tough test.

Here are the Red Sox-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Orioles Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-150)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 8.5 (-128)

Under: 8.5 (+104)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

TV: NESN/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox did a lot of good things yesterday. They got to the O’s starting pitcher early. The Sox hit two home runs, which gives them 32 on the season. They hit right at their normal for the season, which is 11th in baseball with a .251 batting average. The Red Sox got one base and only saw their OBP drop .001 to .329, also 11th in MLB. They also scored five runs, which is just below their season average. They played an average game, and got their average result, a loss to drop them to .500.

Rafael Devers added another two RBIs on the season and another home run. That gives him nine home runs and 23 RBIs on the season. He also struck out twice, and now has 22 strikeouts on the season, which leads the team. Masataka Yoshida was great again too, going three for three in the game, but while he was on base four times, he failed to score in each of them. Alex Verdugo scored his 19th run of the season and also drove in a run, going one for four on the night. The guys who have been producing all year long for the Red Sox continued to do so again.

Once again, the issue for the Red Sox was pitching. The bullpen was solid again, but Chris Sale gave up five runs in five innings, while not recording a strikeout to take the loss. It will be Corey Kluber on the mound for the Red Sox and he has also struggled. He is currently 0-4 in four starts on the season with an 8.50 ERA. He had one solid start on the year, his second of the season. Against the Pirates in that game, he gave up just a solo home run, but he still got the loss. Last time out, it was seven earned runs in fives innings, including two home runs. If he cannot keep the ball in the yard tonight, the O’s will win again.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have been on fire and did it again last night. This has been a combination of solid pitching and timely offense. This year they are sixth, leaving 3.14 runners in scoring position per game. In their recent games, it is even better. In the last three games, they have left 1.00 runners in scoring position per game. That held again last night, as they left just one runner in scoring position and went four for eight when runners were in scoring position on the night.

They did not hit a home run last night, which is not abnormal for the team considering they are 16th in the majors in home runs, but they got the timely hits again. Frazier, McCann, Hays, and Urias all had hits with runners in scoring position, and all drove in runs last night. Urias is continuing a solid year, as he is hitting .246 and getting on base at a .358 clip. He has nine RBIs on the year now, and continuing to bolster the end of the line-up. Adam Frazier also drove in his ninth run of the year, and with him normally hitting out of the nine spots. If he can start hitting more consistently at the bottom of the line-up, the flip back to the top of the lineup will drive him in and the Orioles will continue to roll.

Kyle Bradish gets his third start of the season tonight. In the first one, he only went 1.2 innings and had to be pulled with an injury there. He came back and pitched six innings, giving up five hits and six strikeouts in a win. He has yet to allow an earned run on the year and is striking out more than one batter per inning.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox produced well in the loss, but it was not enough. Boston just could not get enough timely hitting and once again a starting pitcher let them down. The bullpen has been solid, but it is difficult when they are always coming in behind the eightball. The O’s once again drove in runs with runners in scoring position. Tonight, it is another situation of the Red Sox sending out a struggling starter. The Orioles will take advantage. They get to pull out the “homer hose” tonight as they hit a few off Kluber for the win.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+125)