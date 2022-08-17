MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Pirates prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Boston Red Sox at the always gorgeous PNC park tonight for game two of this three-game series. The Red Sox took game one with a 5-3 win as the Pirates slip further into a five-game losing streak. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Pirates prediction and pick.

Here are the Red Sox-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Pirates Odds

Boston Red Sox: 1.5 (+105) (-158 ML)

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-126) (+134 ML)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have found themselves last in their AL East division, but yet still one game out from a .500 season. So far, the Sox are 58-59 but 3.5 games behind the Orioles for fourth place in the division. Management has openly admitted that this is a rebuilding year for the Sox even though they’re still doing better than a lot of the other teams throughout the league. Starting on the mound tonight for the Sox will be Rich Hill, who is pitching a 4-5 record with a 4.75 ERA. He’ll look to get the Sox back into a winning season with a win tonight.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates have made some improvements over the last few years, but they still somehow find themselves in last place in the NL Central. They have a total record of 45-71 and are still 19.5 games behind the Cardinals for first place. They’ve found themselves on yet another losing streak and will need to find wins soon to keep fans happy. Starting pitcher for the Pirates tonight will go to Roansy Contreras, who is pitching a 3-2 record with a 3.78 ERA. He needs to find a way to get a win tonight if he wants to get the Pirates out of a slump.

Final Red Sox-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The problem with this game in particular is that both of these teams don’t want to try right now. The Red Sox have openly admitted that it’s a rebuilding season while the Pirates… well, they’ve always been rebuilding, not much has changed there. However, because of the slump that they’re in, especially being at home, I think they can pull off at least covering the spread tonight, if not a flat-out win. They have the capabilities to do it, but it’s just about putting them to the test. Give me the Pirates run-line tonight, why not?

Final Red Sox-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-126)