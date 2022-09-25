The Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees. Check out our MLB odds series for our Red Sox Yankees prediction and pick.

Brayan Bello takes the bump for the Red Sox, while Nestor Cortes gets the call for the Yankees.

Brayan Bello was called up in early July. He made his first start this season with the Red Sox on July 6. It has been on-the-job training for Bello, whose career started on a rough note. In July, his ERA was over 8.50. In August, he got better, but his ERA was still over 4.50. In September, however, Bello has pitched beautifully, with his ERA under two runs. He pitched reasonably well against the Yankees on Sept. 14 in Fenway Park, giving up three unearned runs — zero earned — in five innings of work, scattering six hits with only one walk. Bello gives the Red Sox a young arm who might be a significant part of the pitching staff next season. These three months of learning in 2022 should do him a lot of good. It will be fascinating to see how he pitches Aaron Judge on a night when Yankee fans really want to see their hero tie Roger Maris’s American League home run record of 61. The Yankees are on the road in Toronto after this game to face the Blue Jays. If Judge doesn’t hit 61 in this game, chances are he will hit it away from the Bronx.

Nestor Cortes started the season brilliantly, as we all know. Cortes surprised everyone in baseball, and even people within the Yankee organization, with his hot start in April, May, and early June. Cortes gave this pitching staff a huge boost and was a central part of the value-added pitching performances which — as great as Aaron Judge has been — gave the Yankees a true catapult in the first three months of the season, when they blew everyone away and gained the cushion which allowed them to be terrible in late July and early August and not pay too much of a price in the American League East standings. Cortes has cooled off considerably from his early start to the season, but he has still been good. He very rarely gets crushed, which sets him above teammate Gerrit Cole, a pitcher who has struggled to stay away from the long ball this year. Cortes keeps the ball in the park and stays away from the big inning. That will be a necessity in October.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Red Sox-Yankees MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Yankees Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-140)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

Why The Red Sox Could Cover the Spread

The Red Sox have been very competitive in each game of this four-game set. They have lost 5-4, 5-4, and 7-5. In all three games, they have punched back against the Yankees, scoring mid-game runs and responding well to early deficits. The margin between these teams in this specific series has been small, even though there’s a Grand Canyon-size gap between the two teams in the overall standings. Boston is due to win one of these games.

Why The Yankees Could Cover the Spread

The electricity inside Yankee Stadium, combined with the desire to see Aaron Judge hit 61, will fuel the Yankees and Cortes and give them the push they need to sweep this series.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

If the Yankees are assured of the A.L. East title, it doesn’t seem like it. They’re playing with urgency, which is the real key to this pick. Take the Yankees.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5