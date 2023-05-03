The Cincinnati Reds (13-17) are in southern California to take on the San Diego Padres (16-15) in the final game of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series started off with The Padres scoring two in the first. The Reds tied it up in the third and then took the lead in the fourth thanks to a Nick Senzel home run. This was all the scoring the Reds would do though. San Diego quickly answered with a run of their own in the fourth. Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run shot in the fifth to take the lead for good as the Padres went on to win 8-3. Senzel finished with three hits for Cincinnati on the day. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trent Grisham had three hits on the night and they each scored a run. Blake Snell went six innings, struck out seven and allowed three runs to earn his first win of the year.

Game two was a pitchers duel the whole way. Juan Soto doubled in a run in the third inning, but that is the only run Reds’ starter Graham Ashcraft gave up through six innings of work. Michael Wacha went six scorless for the Padres and received the no decision. Jake Fraley singled in the tying run in the eighth inning and the game would go to extras. In the 10th, Jonathan India singled in the extra runner and that would be the game winner. Alexis Diaz pitched a scorless bottom half to record his fifth save of the year.

The pitching matchup between the two teams for the series finale is Luis Cessa against Seth Lugo.

Here are the Reds-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Padres Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (+115)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-138)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Reds vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds will need to hit the ball well in this one. Seth Lugo does not walk many batters, so he is going to be around the zone all game. Cincinnati needs to get their pitch and drive it. Run support is going to be very important for Cincinnati in this game. Lugo has allowed 30 hits in 27 2/3 innings, so he is not unhittable. He has allowed at least six hits in each of his last three starts, so the Reds should be able to collect a few hits off him. If Cincinnati can jump on Lugo early and score some runs, they will keep themselves in this game.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres are facing a struggling pitcher. Cessa has an ERA over 9.00 and a WHIP of 2.22. In 21 2/3 innings pitched, Cessa has given up 39 hits while striking out just nine batters. The Reds have won just one of his starts and that came against the Oakland Athletics last week, but he still allowed eight hits in five innings. With an off day on Thursday, the Padres should have a full lineup in this game. Tatis, Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts will be taking their hacks and one or two of those stars should be able to have a good game.

Final Reds-Padres Prediction & Pick

Do not overthink this game. Yes, the Reds are playing well, but with Cessa on the mound, the Padres should win this game with ease.

Final Reds-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-138), Over 9 (-110)