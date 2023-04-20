The Cincinnati Reds (7-11) are on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (12-7) as they begin a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Pirates prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Reds are coming off a series loss against the Tampa Bay Rays, but they did manage to win a game. In the series, Kevin Newman was 4-12 with a home run and two RBI. T.J Friedl was 3-9 on the series with a double and four RBI. Cincinnati’s win came in game one when Hunter Greene threw three scoreless innings. The bullpen finished off the final six innings, giving up just one run on five hits.

The Pirates are coming off an impressive sweep of the Colorado Rockies. Mark Mathias led the Pirates with six hits while Ke’Bryan Hayes, Carlos Santana and Connor Joe each had five hits. Andrew McCutchen had two home runs on the series and three RBI. Jack Suwinski hit three home runs himself with five RBI. The Pirates outscored the Rockies 33-9 in the three games.

These teams played each other to open up the year in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh pulled off the opening day victory, but the Reds won the next two. The starting pitchers for Thursday’s game will be Luke Weaver and Roansy Contreras.

Here are the Reds-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Pirates Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-142)

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Reds vs. Pirates

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Cincinnati hits better off of right-handed pitching. Jonathan India, Spencer Steer and Friedl are all hitting above .310 against righties on the year. Nine of the teams 15 home runs have come off of right-handed pitching this year. Contreras will put the ball in the zone in this game, so the Reds just need hit it.

In the two games the Reds beat the Pirates this season, they have a combined five home runs. Those games were in Cincinnati where the ball flies, but this game is in Pittsburgh. PNC Park is not as hitter friendly. The Reds will need to put some real power into the ball to get it out, but they see Pirate pitching well. The Pirates offense has been hot lately, so the Reds need to keep up at the plate.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pirates have been crushing the ball. They scored 33 runs in three games against Colorado and are now sixth in home runs, tied for fifth in doubles, third in slugging and top half of the league in batting average. They are off to an unexpected start, but they have not showed signs of slowing down. Luke Weaver is making his season debut in this game for the Reds. He gave up 52 hits in 35 2/3 innings last season. He also has a career .271 opponent batting average. Weaver gives up plenty of hits, so the Pirates should be able to stay hot.

Final Reds-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The Pirates are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now. Weaver gives Pittsburgh a great matchup. Expect the home team to stay hot and crush the Reds.

Final Reds-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pirates -1.5 (+118), Over 9 (-115)