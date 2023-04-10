The Cincinnati Reds (4-4) visit the Atlanta Braves (6-4) on Monday night! First pitch commences at 7:21 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Braves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Reds-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Braves Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-122)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+102)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Reds vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv, ESPN+

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/ 4:20 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Record & Standing: 4-4 (T-Third in NL Central)

Run Line Record: 5-3 (63%)

Over Record: 4-4 (50%)

The Reds come into the first of a three-game series against the Braves after dropping two of three in Philly. Cincinnati has been surprisingly competitive thus far after a disastrous 2022 campaign. That being said, two of the Reds’ games thus far were rained out and thus they feature less game experience compared to their counterparts. However, for as bad as Cincinnati’s 2022 campaign was, the Reds still managed to battle the Braves last season. Although they lost the season series 3-4, Cincy managed to pick up two wins in Atlanta.

Righty Graham Ashcraft (1-0) makes his second start of the season for the Reds. The 25-year-old was up and down in his rookie campaign last season. In 19 starts Ashcraft managed a 5-6 record to go along with his 4.89 ERA. He struggled to generate strikeouts, compiling a measly 6.1 K/9. That being said, Ashcraft looked sharp in his debut against the Pirates. He picked up a win thanks to allowing just four hits and one run through seven innings of work. Ashcraft struck out six Pirates in his win and generated 10 ground balls. While he didn’t appear against Atlanta last year, Ashcraft was solid against the rest of the NL East – compiling a 2-0 record in four starts.

If the Reds want to cover as road underdogs tonight they need catcher Tyler Stephenson to continue his hot start to the season. After an injury-riddled 2022 campaign, Stephenson got off to a fast start this year with a .367 average. The contact-hitting catcher doesn’t provide much power at the plate but is a career .300 hitter and picked up a hit in each of the team’s first eight games.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Record & Standing: 6-4 (First in NL East)

Run Line Record: 5-5 (50%)

Over Record: 4-6 (40%)

Atlanta got off to a solid start this season after bowing out to the Cinderella Phillies in the NLDS last season. The Braves picked up a series win over the Nationals to kickstart the year before sweeping the Cardinals. That being said, Atlanta comes in fresh off a disappointing 1-3 series loss to San Diego and thus looks to avoid their fourth consecutive home loss tonight. However, they faired well against the Reds last season, winning the season series 4-3 while outscoring Cincinnati 31-25.

Righty Bryce Elder (1-0) makes his second start of the season tonight. The 23-year-old recorded an up-and-down rookie campaign last season. While Elder’s 2-4 record last season left a lot to be desired, he bounced back and finished the season strong after a rough first month. Elder finished the season with a 3.17 ERA to go along with a 7.8 K/9. He got off to a strong start this season with a win over St. Louis. Elder threw six scoreless innings against the Cardinals, striking out six hitters while allowing just two hits. His control continued to be a worry, however, as Elder walked three hitters in his debut. While Elder didn’t face the Reds last season, he was stellar at home where he went 1-1 but allowed just six runs in 22 innings of work.

If the Braves are going to snap their three-game skid and cover tonight, they’re going to need Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson to continue their strong starts. Both stars brought their A-game right away this year. Olson leads the team in nearly every hitting category thanks to a .350 record, three home runs, and 11 RBI. Although strikeouts remain a concern for the lefty (14 in 10 games) he enters as one of the hottest hitters in the league following a 34-home run season.

As for Acuna, the budding superstar looks fully healthy after playing just 201 games in the last two seasons. The 25-year-old has been in good form thus far, complaining a .310 average to go along with two home runs and five RBI. After swiping 29 passes in just 119 games last year, Acuna has been active on the base paths thus far. Through 10 games, Acuna picked up five steals – something that could come into play today against a Reds team who hasn’t caught a runner stealing yet.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick

While the Reds have been frisky thus far I like Atlanta to right the ship and get back on track tonight.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+102)