The Cincinnati Reds (4-5) visit the Atlanta Braves (7-4) on Tuesday night! First pitch commences at 7:21 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Braves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Reds-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Braves Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-102)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Reds vs. Braves

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/ 4:20 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Cincinnati returns for the second of a three-game series after a heartbreaking, extra-inning loss in the opener last night. Still, it was an encouraging performance from a Cincinnati team that looks better than expected early on. After a poor showing in 2022, the Reds opened the year with a series win over Pittsburgh before splitting a two-game set with the Cubs and dropping two of three to the Phillies. Nevertheless, the Reds look much improved compared to last year and thus stand an excellent chance of covering yet again tonight.

Long-time reliever Luis Cessa makes his second start of the year for Cincinnati tonight. Cessa output a solid season debut last week against the Cubs in which he allowed two runs, four hits, and two walks in 5.1 innings. The righty started a career-high 10 games for the Reds last season as they continued to grow more comfortable with him in the starting rotation. The former Yankee reliever was up and down last season, going 4-4 with a 4.57 ERA. He doesn’t generate a ton of strikeouts but does a good job limiting walks. Still, Cessa has his work cut out for him tonight matched up against an Atlanta squad that raked off him last season. In three relief appearances, Cessa allowed three runs and four walks in just 3.2 innings. That being said, he looked sharp in his debut and will look to carry that over against the 2021 champs.

While the Reds lost yesterday, that was no fault of Johnathan India. India put together a strong 3-5 performance last night during which he belted a double and drove in a run. The second baseman exploded onto the scene in his rookie 2021 season before regressing dramatically in last year’s injury-riddled campaign. India looks fully healthy this season, however, and he boasts the production to prove it. The 26-year-old holds a .324 batting average through nine games and he already walked five times.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Offseason acquisition Sean Murphy’s two-run home run walked it off for Atlanta last night to snap a three-game losing streak. Still, Murphy’s heroics weren’t enough to propel the Braves to cover a 1.5-run spread. As such, Atlanta certainly has some work to do if they want to cover the spread tonight. That being said, Atlanta’s track record coupled with their subpar opponent tonight gives them an excellent chance to do just that after narrowly squeezing out a win last night.

Righty Kyle Wright makes his first start of the season for Atlanta after starting the year on the 15-day injured list. Wright exploded onto the scene in his first year as a full-time MLB starter. In 30 starts he compiled an eye-popping 21-5 record to go along with a 3.19 ERA and a solid 8.7 K/9. Wright’s 21 wins led the league and he carried that success into the postseason. In his lone playoff start, Wright picked up yet another win thanks to tossing six scoreless innings. Although he only faced Cincinnati once last season, he found a ton of success. He picked up a win thanks to six scoreless innings in which he allowed just three baserunners and struck out six. Some rust could be expected, however, considering he allowed five runs in six innings during a rehab start in Triple-A Gwinnett.

Catcher Sean Murphy played hero with his walk-off homer yesterday but he didn’t just save his production for extras. Murphy compiled three hits in the win, driving in three runs in the process. It was an encouraging sign for Atlanta’s prized off-season acquisition. He had otherwise struggled this season but perhaps last night was a sign of things to come after a solid 2022 campaign in Oakland. Despite catching for arguably the MLB’s worst offense, Murphy managed a .250 average to go along with 18 home runs and 66 RBI.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick

Cincinnati played well last night and managed to cover despite an Atlanta walk-off. That being said, the Braves boast a vastly superior roster and trot out last year’s wins leader. Hammer Atlanta in a game that could get ugly.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-120)